Rumor: Blue Jays want big starter with long contract

The Blue Jays will be able to count on Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber and Jose Berrios to hold down the fort in the rotation for the 2026 campaign.

This has officially been the case since Shane Bieber surprised the baseball world by accepting the one-year option on his contract.

Basically, he could have accepted $4 million and signed for the long term, but opted to take an additional $12 million (so $16 million in total) to stay in Toronto for just one more year.

He could possibly have made close to $100 million as a free agent, but he chose to stay on the cheap in an environment where he feels comfortable. What a fine example of the culture the Blue Jays are building.

Shane Bieber's free-agent market value, per @spotrac 4 years $97M He chose to stay with the Blue Jays for 1 year $16M. That speaks VOLUMES about the clubhouse culture in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/zYJyfvw3QQ – MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) November 5, 2025

That said, there's one thing Bieber's signing hasn't settled: the contractual situation of long-term starters.

Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt are currently available. Gausman and Bieber will be free in a year's time. Berrios has an exit option in a year's time, so he should be considered a potential free agent after the 2026 season.

The only one guaranteed to be around in 2027 is Trey Yesavage.

So, according to Keegan Matheson, the Blue Jays are in the market this winter for a top-notch pitcher who will be around for at least several years.

An early, unexpected offseason win for the #BlueJays: Shane Bieber has opted in. Full story on the news from last night: https://t.co/gQL43h7Nwv – Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 5, 2025

Will the Blue Jays, once again attractive to free agents, bring a top-notch (left-handed, ideally) pitcher to town via the free agent process? Is a deal possible?

To be seen this winter.

Blue Jays bosses will talk to the media tomorrow.

The Blue Jays will hold end-of-season media availabilities on Thursday. Mark Shapiro will speak at 1:00pm followed by Ross Atkins. – Alex Seixeiro (@AlexSeixeiro) November 4, 2025

Jorge Polanco is a free agent.

Jorge Polanco is turning down $8M mutual option. Now a free agent. – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 5, 2025

Chris Sale is staying in Atlanta for 2026.

Chris Sale is staying in Atlanta for 2026 pic.twitter.com/1nzE1j9mFD – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 5, 2025

Tim Hill stays with the Yankees, but Jonathan Loaisiga doesn't.

The Yankees are picking up Tim Hill's $3 million club option for 2026, per @jorgecastillo pic.twitter.com/JMgPSXee4x – Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 5, 2025

