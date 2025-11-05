Baseball

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 88
Sébastien Berrouard
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 88
Credit: Passion MLB

The World Series is already behind us, but it was one hell of a game! Sébastien Berrouard and Charles-Alexis Brisebois take a look back at the last two games of the Fall Classic and the 2025 season. The latest rumours as the off-season approaches were also discussed.

Enjoy.

We remind you that people who want to listen to us live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, on X and on YouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

However, those who want to listen to us in a more traditional podcast format can also do so by visiting all the good podcast platforms at any time.

SpotifyYouTubeApple PodcastAmazon Music

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!