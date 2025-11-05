Hockey

Nick Suzuki misses practice: a day of treatment for the captain
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens have announced some bad news.

Nick Suzuki, the club's iron man and one of the NHL's most reliable players, isn't practicing today because he's having a treatment day.

This was announced just before practice.

What you need to know is that many guys undergo therapy days during the year and end up not missing any games afterwards.

You might think that's what's in store for the captain. But you have to wonder, since he's still missing a club practice.

Why does he miss a practice, anyway?

Let's just say that it's very logical to think that Nick Suzuki, who sacrificed himself at the end of overtime blocking a shot, was injured during Ivan Demidov's penalty, with less than 10 seconds left in overtime.

I guess seeing the captain sacrifice himself like that must inspire the rest of the guys.

Details to come…

