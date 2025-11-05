Nick Suzuki misses practice: a day of treatment for the captain

The Canadiens have announced some bad news.

Nick Suzuki, the club's iron man and one of the NHL's most reliable players, isn't practicing today because he's having a treatment day.

This was announced just before practice.

Forward Nick Suzuki will not participate in today's practice (treatment day). Forward Nick Suzuki will not participate in today's practice (therapy day). – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 5, 2025

What you need to know is that many guys undergo therapy days during the year and end up not missing any games afterwards.

You might think that's what's in store for the captain. But you have to wonder, since he's still missing a club practice.

Why does he miss a practice, anyway?

Let's just say that it's very logical to think that Nick Suzuki, who sacrificed himself at the end of overtime blocking a shot, was injured during Ivan Demidov's penalty, with less than 10 seconds left in overtime.

Nick Suzuki with a HUGGEEE BLOCKED SHOT as time expires and we are headed to shootout!!!! pic.twitter.com/jJoe5tgarn – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 5, 2025

I guess seeing the captain sacrifice himself like that must inspire the rest of the guys.

Details to come…