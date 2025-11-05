Baseball

MLB en bref : Blue Jays contre le Canada | Des chiffres de fou pour le match #7
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Blue Jays contre le Canada

Le 3 mars, l'équipe canadienne de la Classique mondiale va affronter les Blue Jays, en Floride.

Message du président

Mark Shapiro remercie les fans des Blue Jays.

Les Red Sox et Pete Alonso

Ils ont besoin d'un joueur comme lui.

Les Angels écoutent

Ils pourraient échanger un voltigeur.

Des chiffres de fou

51 millions de personnes (un sommet depuis 1991) ont écouté le dernier match de la Série mondiale aux États-Unis, au Canada et au Japon. L'impact des Blue Jays et de Shohei Ohtani est réel.

Le cas Shane Bieber

Une prolongation de contrat pour le garder à Toronto à long terme n'est pas dans les plans en ce moment. Du moins, ce n'est pas lié à son option de joueur.

Pardon?

Freddie Freeman peut faire… ça?

