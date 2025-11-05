MLB en bref : Blue Jays contre le Canada | Des chiffres de fou pour le match #7

Blue Jays contre le Canada
Le 3 mars, l'équipe canadienne de la Classique mondiale va affronter les Blue Jays, en Floride.
108 Days
Our 2026 #SpringTraining Schedule is here!
Message du président
Mark Shapiro remercie les fans des Blue Jays.
Les Red Sox et Pete Alonso
Ils ont besoin d'un joueur comme lui.
Pete Alonso is EXACTLY that kind of player the Red Sox need, says @TimBHealey.
Les Angels écoutent
Ils pourraient échanger un voltigeur.
Des chiffres de fou
51 millions de personnes (un sommet depuis 1991) ont écouté le dernier match de la Série mondiale aux États-Unis, au Canada et au Japon. L'impact des Blue Jays et de Shohei Ohtani est réel.
Le cas Shane Bieber
Une prolongation de contrat pour le garder à Toronto à long terme n'est pas dans les plans en ce moment. Du moins, ce n'est pas lié à son option de joueur.
Pardon?
Freddie Freeman peut faire… ça?
Freddie Freeman really did the worm.
