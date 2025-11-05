Marc Del Gaizo recalled by the Canadiens

Personnel changes: the Canadiens have recalled a defenseman.

Marc Del Gaizo, who was with the Canadiens in the West and was sent back to the Rocket last week, is back in the fold.

The Habs have made the announcement.

The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/o9a2wi2tCF – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 5, 2025

If everyone is healthy, there are two theories that explain his recall.

Since the Canadiens don't have any healthy extras, it's safe to assume that Kent Hughes wanted his club to have a player for the whirlwind trip to New Jersey for tomorrow's game.

If there's ever an injury or a virus, the Habs have an insurance policy.

Alternatively, it could be that the coach wants Arber Xhekaj out for one game and needs one more defenseman. But I don't think that's it.

Details to come…