Marc-Antoine Dequoy sees similarities between the Alouettes and 2023

As they approach another crucial playoff date, the Montreal Alouettes are brimming with confidence and solidarity. For Marc-Antoine Dequoy, this pivotal moment evokes very fresh memories.

The marauder, who has become one of the team's vocal and emotional leaders, feels an energy similar to that which propelled the club to a national title last year.

Although the core group of players has evolved, the group's identity remains imbued with a robust collective spirit. The Montrealers have not been intimidated by expectations this season. They have progressed game by game, forging a solid unit with each passing challenge. The defense, a sector in which Dequoy plays a decisive role, has particularly stood out for its intensity and consistency.

“Collective play and team spirit], that's what I'm feeling a lot more at the end of the season. It's like a big family coming together at the moment. There's something special that I also felt in 2023, but after that, you have to execute.” – Marc-Antoine Dequoy to Journal de Montréal

Internally, they speak of a “tight-knit” team that shares a clear objective: to return to the top. Veterans remind us that talent alone is not enough, that cohesion and execution in key moments make the difference in the playoffs. As the pressure mounts, this ensemble mentality seems to be spreading throughout the dressing room.

Against the Tiger-Cats, in a noisy and hostile Tim Hortons Field, Montreal will have to show composure and discipline. The encounter promises to be a physical duel in which every possession will count. Dequoy insists that the group's energy is as strong, if not stronger, than it was at the time of their triumphant run.

Collective strength at the right moment

The Alouettes' strength lies not only in their tactical schemes and explosiveness, but in their ability to stick together. This sense of belonging to a big family, so dear to Dequoy, seems to reappear at the most opportune moment. Fans can therefore look forward to a performance that lives up to Montreal's aspirations: a return to the Grey Cup final.

This content was created with the help of AI.