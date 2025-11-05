Kaiden Guhle skated this morning

Kaiden Guhle has been injured for several weeks now. On October 18, the Canadiens announced a four- to six-week absence for their defensive linchpin.

It's now been almost three weeks since his injury, and we're entitled to wonder whether the defender is doing well.

The good news is that the man with the official lower-body injury has now started skating on his own again, this morning in Brossard.

this is Guhle's first session on skates since his injury. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 5, 2025

Positive news.

Colleague Maxime Truman got the scoop that Guhle skated solo, wearing a tracksuit, for the first time since his injury. He did so before his team's practice and before the media arrived.

So there's no footage of that, since he was away from the cameras.

There are still many steps to be taken before Guhle will be able to join the Canadiens in games, including seeing him skate with the others. But every small step is positive.

For the moment, the Canadiens have six defensemen at home and seven on the road. Marc Del Gaizo is there when the club needs an insurance policy – in the stands – on the road.

But when Guhle returns, it will put pressure on Arber Xhekaj and the defense corps in general.

Marc Del Gaizo has just been recalled… but that's not stopping him from giving advice to Arber Xhekaj pic.twitter.com/PxAImkl9e1 – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 5, 2025

For the moment, Guhle's absence isn't being felt too keenly. But being able to count on his presence in the Canadiens' top-4 would be ideal for Martin St-Louis.

To be continued.

Long discussion between Martin St-Louis and Ivan Demidov after practice pic.twitter.com/huXNSuXzL1 – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 5, 2025

