Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jakub Dobes must have flipped when he heard his coach talking about Samuel Montembeault
Yesterday, Samuel Montembeault gave away three early goals. He was then ridiculed by the Montreal crowd before recovering in fine style.

But, true to form, he squandered a late lead. In the end, the Habs lost.

We agree that the blame for the defeat does not lie solely on the shoulders of the Québécois, and we agree that there are positives to take from Samuel Montembeault's game.

But his start to the game remains an important part of what sank the club. In a league of results, that's deadly. And when you consider the goalkeeper's start to the season, it's nothing to reassure people.

Jakub Dobes, meanwhile, was named October's third star because he avoided such sequences of play. And he hasn't played yet in November.

It should be him tomorrow, though.

And in reality, when the European sees that Martin St-Louis sang the praises of Monty's second period a few hours after seeing him say he wanted the Québécois to take charge of a #1, Dobes must be capering.

I understand that St-Louis has no advantage in planting Montembeault in front of the media (he has no advantage in doing so) and that he wants to limit discussions about discussions about the sacrosanct goaltending controversy, but…

But Dobes must be capering. Because he's performing for a club that's back to wanting to win every game.

Yes, St-Louis has recognized that it takes two quality goalies to win in today's NHL, and yes, he's probably confident when he sends Dobes in front of the net.

But Dobes needs to ask himself what more he needs to do to play.

I expect Montembeault to bounce back, and I think his second period offers some prospects. But the three quick goals shouldn't be overlooked either.

That's part of the story of the game.


