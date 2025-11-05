Nazem Kadri's name has been circulating (to some extent) in Montreal for several years now. The center-forward, who grew up a Habs fan, would fill a lot of needs in the city.

And in Calgary, where the club is seriously snapping him up, trading him before his value runs out could be interesting.

For the time being, however, the Flames are not interested in trading him. Rumour has it, however, that the Habs are not on the list of 13 teams to which Kadri would refuse to be traded.

And Elliotte Friedman, who was on Morning Cuppa Hockey this morning, insisted that the Habs will be aggressive in finding the best available center for his club. And he mentioned this about Kadri:

If Nazem Kadri becomes available, Montreal will be very high on the list. Montreal has what Calgary would want. – Elliotte Friedman

Friedman notes that Kadri is undoubtedly the most talked-about name in Montreal right now. With the Penguins off to a strong start this season (making the Sidney Crosby option more complex), the focus now seems to be on Kadri.

Kadri is under contract for this season and the next three at $7 million a year. In an exploding salary cap, that's a salary that's easy to digest… even if Kadri is already 35.

Because despite everything, he's still productive: he has 10 points in 14 games so far this season. And he'd be a good fit for Ivan Demidov's center.

Obviously, the question is what the Habs would have to give in trade. You'd think prospects and/or picks would be involved… but I wonder if a guy like Alex Newhook, who's having a good time, would interest the Flames.

Kent Hughes will probably want to keep him… but at the same time, Newhook's value may never be as high as it is right now, as JiC noted in a piece for TVA Sports. Maybe this will be a way for the club to go after Kadri without emptying its bank of prospects.

The Habs need to move according to @JiCLajoie https://t.co/Q2GMq99eVI – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 5, 2025

We'll see how it all pans out, but Kadri's name seems really, really popular in Montreal right now.

Let's see if the Flames want to trade him now.

