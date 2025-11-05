Confirmed: Jakub Dobes to play tomorrow night

No surprises here.

In a press conference, Martin St-Louis confirmed what everyone knew: Jakub Dobes will play tomorrow night's game in New Jersey.

I don't think anyone is surprised.

After Samuel Montembeault got two starts in a row (and wasn't perfect, by the way), it makes sense that Dobes gets a start.

After all, the keeper has been on fire since the start of the season, he hasn't played in a while, the game is on the road and the club will feel confident with a keeper on fire against a big club.

So there's no surprise in today's news, as far as I'm concerned.

Details to follow…