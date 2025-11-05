Applause for Montembeault: “It’s part of the deal”, says Martin St-Louis

Last night, the Habs got off to a poor start against the Flyers. In fact, after only a few minutes, the visitors had a 3-0 lead… with only five shots on goal.

Considering Samuel Montembeault's already fragile confidence, it didn't help matters. Even if, in reality, it's hard to blame him for those goals.

All this meant that later in the first period, we were treated to (ironic) applause for routine saves. And that's the story of the day around town… because everyone has an opinion on it.

I've got mine too: more on that later.

Martin St-Louis was asked about this very subject. And the trainer's response to all this was somewhat surprising: in his eyes, all this comes with the Montreal market.

In the sense that the highs are high, but the lows are low.

In the eyes of the coach, who admits he felt empathy for his goalie, it's all part and parcel of playing in a market like Montreal. The people are passionate, and sometimes frustration comes out in the wash.

But what we've noticed since the start of the day is that what happened in the first period yesterday outraged a lot of people. That's what we've been hearing most often for the past few hours, at least.

And in reality, it's true that this is a gesture that won't win the Lady Byng for the fans. But to me, that applause wasn't just for the goalie: it was the fans ‘ response to the Habs' absolutely horrendous first period last night.

Because for the rest of the game, Montembeault received a constant dose of (completely sincere) love from the people on hand. But there's less talk about that.

To me, it's all getting blown out of proportion. Martin St-Louis is right: it's part of the deal, for better or for worse.

And if Montembeault continues to save goals as he did after his difficult start last night, he'll continue to get love from the fans. And that love will be heartfelt.

