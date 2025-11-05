900th Ovechkin goal: Jordan Binnington runs away with the puck

Tonight, the Capitals and Blues face off, and let's just say St. Louis gets its money's worth. It was 5-0 Washington after two periods, but that's not what's getting our attention.

After a few games of waiting, the moment finally arrived for Alex Ovechkin: he scored his 900th career goal. He did so by thwarting Jordan Binnington with a fine backhand shot.

900 NHL GOALS FOR ALEX OVECHKIN!!! pic.twitter.com/4HeKNfluoF – NHL (@NHL) November 6, 2025

As all his teammates headed towards him to celebrate, Binnington took the opportunity to grab the puck and hide it in his knickers.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington tried to keep the puck for Alex Ovechkin's 900th goal Gotta respect the effort pic.twitter.com/g40TrMVglI – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2025

He literally ran away with the puck before a linesman noticed and asked him to give it back.

Pretty crazy scene, but when you know the goalie in question, it's not very surprising. Binnington has a tendency to lose his cool and make this kind of gesture. Here's a good example.

Jordan Binnington LOSES IT on Corey Perry and CHAOS erupts in Blues-Oilers pic.twitter.com/sgevjJ74Qw – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 10, 2025

The goalkeeper is not having the anticipated start to the season. He has three wins in ten games, a goals-against-average of 3.08 and a save percentage of 0.908.

He could be in danger of not being selected for Team Canada if he continues in the same vein. On Wednesday night, he vented his frustration in this way. He is aware that there are goalkeepers who are having a better start to the season.

Even if the gesture isn't brilliant, that's what makes Binnington unique. He's got a pretty special personality, as we saw at the 4 Nations showdown. I'm not making a case of it personally, I find it quite funny. Reading the reactions, it's definitely not the case for everyone.

Overtime

– Davidson could get his chance.

– Leafs bounce back.

A 501st goal for Tavares, this time with joyhttps://t.co/1mGq9mMFqe – RDS (@RDSca) November 6, 2025

– Very difficult.