2nd center: “I’m thinking of Brayden Schenn and Ryan O’Reilly as potential targets”

Things are going well for the Canadiens at the moment.

The club lost last night's shootout to the Flyers, but has still picked up at least one point in eight of its last ten games. Which is actually really good.

And maybe that's why there's a little less talk about the infamous center position problem. If the club lost more often than not, we'd probably be talking about it quite differently today…

But for the Habs to keep up this pace for the rest of the season, they'll need to improve their center line. And that's why the subject remains important, even if the club is enjoying success on the ice.

Several names have been mentioned in recent weeks and months. And David Pagnotta(The Fourth Period) has two in mind:

Montreal has been linked with Nazem Kadri, but I'm also thinking of veterans like Brayden Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly as potential targets later in the season. – David Pagnotta

My latest on the #GoHabsGo early success and if they look to add this season, more:

– #LetsGoFlyers chat with Michkov

– Status quo on #LetsGoBuffalo Tuch & #Canucks Sherwood fronts

– #Preds & ROR

– #LeafsForever, #TusksUp, NHL Draft + more https://t.co/bIUZ8j46ld – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 5, 2025

Ryan O'Reilly and Brayden Schenn are kind of in the same mold: they're older (both 34), they're experienced, they've already won the Stanley Cup… and their respective contracts aren't incredibly expensive.

O'Reilly is in the third year (of four) of a deal that pays him $4.5 million per season… while Schenn is in the 6th year (of 8) of a contract that pays him $6.5 million per season.

I'm tempted to say that Ryan O'Reilly might be a more attractive player, because we know how good he is in the face-off circle…

Of course, it also depends on the price you have to pay to get these two guys off your team. The market is so thin at center that it's going to cost a lot to acquire a guy who can play in the top-6, and that's where Kent Hughes may be held back – especially since we don't know what the Penguins are going to do with Sidney Crosby.

Ultimately, though, Schenn and O'Reilly could prove to be interesting candidates for the Canadiens when you look at their characteristics.

Overtime

– Still.

90's era expansion teams have killed it, 3 Cups for Tampa, 2 for Florida, 1 for Anaheim, 0 for Ottawa and San Jose, each has made a SCF tho. Early 2000 era expansion clubs has been dreadful, Minnesota, Columbus, Nashville, Atlanta/Winnipeg combined 0 Cups, just 1 SCF appearance. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 5, 2025

– I like the explanation.

– Hehe.