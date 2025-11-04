“We hope to be the Habs in two years” – Daniel Brière

Personally, I find Daniel Brière's work average since he became GM of the Flyers.

At the draft level, he has made some bold decisions, including drafting Jett Luchanko 13th overall in 2024. As for the most recent auction, Porter Martone is a big project and Jack Nesbitt (12th) is a questionable choice.

Trading Cutter Gauthier – although not particularly his fault – was also a trade that affected the Flyers' rebuild. Across the NHL, his work isn't universally appreciated, either.

One rebuild that's going well, however, is the Habs.

And tonight, before the Canadiens-Flyers game, Brière, in the company of Pierre Houde and Marc Denis, admits he likes what he sees of Montreal and hopes his team will be like Montreal in two years' time. Now, I don't know if he said that, because he was being interviewed for a network that covers the Habs, but even so, he didn't need to say that.

The difference between the Flyers' rebuild and that of the Habs is probably the number of impact players. Unlike the Habs, the Flyers should draft early in the next auction, which will give them a future top player, but otherwise, the difference is obvious among the impact players drafted in the last four years:

2022

Canadiens Flyers Juraj Slafkovsky Cutter Gauthier, now with the Ducks Lane Hutson Owen Beck

2023

Canadiens Flyers David Reinbacher Matvei Michkov Jacob Fowler Olvier Bonk

2024

Canadiens Flyers Ivan Demidov Jett Luchanko Michael Hage

2025

Canadiens Flyers Alexander Zharovsky Porter Martone Jack Nesbitt

There's quite a difference, then, between the two banks of prospects.

I wouldn't even go there. The Habs win hands down.

Now, will that stop Philly from “being the Habs” in two years' time? No. It takes two good drafts and his club will be in the car.

Overtime

– Is it?

“I wasn't surprised the Canadiens didn't select Michkov, I was surprised they didn't select Ryan Leonard, with the information I had at the time.” – Pierre Dorion #LRAML – Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) November 4, 2025

– Nazem Kadri and Pavel Zacha still linked to the Habs. [Sportsnet]

– Maybe.

