Two Blue Jays pitchers to watch in Boston

The Toronto Blue Jays have a couple of pitchers on the free-agent market. Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer can sign wherever they want, and Shane Bieber has yet to decide whether to pick up his contract option or become a free agent.

How likely are these guys to stay in Toronto? That remains to be seen.

But it's interesting to note that according to Rob Bradford, who covers the Red Sox in Boston, Shane Bieber could be back in the sights of the Boston club this winter.

He was last winter (before signing to stay in Cleveland, he had visited the Red Sox… and no other team) and he should, once again, be in the next few weeks – if he's available, of course.

Bregman. Bichette. Bieber. They are all mentioned.https://t.co/QhAWBmV6Wt – Rob Bradford (@bradfo) November 4, 2025

It's also mentioned that Alex Cora has always been a fan of Chris Bassitt's work. Will the Red Sox call to inquire about the price of signing him?

We'll see.

The Bo Bichette case

We don't know exactly what's in store for Bo Bichette. Does he want to stay in Toronto if money is on the table? Or will he look elsewhere to return to the United States?

Shi Davidi thinks there's a good chance he'll stay.

“I do think there is a pathway for him to return. I believe he was very genuine when he said he wants to stay here.”@ShiDavidi weighs in on Bo Bichette's potential next contract alongside @BlakeMurphyODC and @juliackreuz. #WANTITALL LIVE

https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz pic.twitter.com/vAYjG1hSIn – Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) November 3, 2025

However, tipster Ken Rosenthal thinks it would be surprising if Bichette stayed. Instead, he thinks he's likely to sign elsewhere for the next few seasons.

No one agrees on his case.

Fair Territory! *World Series recap *Thoughts on TOR, LAD *My top five Series *Remaining openings *Bellinger back to LAD? *Alonso future YouTube: https://t.co/wxUaXBGxyG

Apple: https://t.co/oWrs1NFsxn

Spotify: https://t.co/kHLuAyNFYO On the Jays: pic.twitter.com/jPl9xzhTrs – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 3, 2025

Tarik Skubal traded?

We know that the Tigers and the Tarik Skubal clan can't agree at all on how much to pay the pitcher to keep him from becoming a free agent in a year's time.

According to Jim Bowden, if the Tigers aren't going to make Skubal the highest-paid pitcher in the world, they'd better trade him. And that's his prediction right now: he'll be traded.

“Your first offer has to make him the highest-paid pitcher in baseball, and you're hundreds of millions off.”@JimBowdenGM predicts Tarik Skubal to get traded out of Detroit. pic.twitter.com/D9KM8cM86O – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 3, 2025

There's a gap of hundreds of millions of dollars between the player's demands and the club's offers. Maximizing his market value may be the Tigers' top priority right now.

Keep an eye on the Mets…

PMLB

Rhys Hoskins is a free agent.

#Brewers 1B Rhys Hoskins' 2026 mutual option was declined and he will become a free-agent, per @francysromeroFR pic.twitter.com/P76OXeGInG – MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) November 4, 2025

Mariners keep Andres Munoz.

Mariners Exercise Andres Munoz's 2026 Club Option https://t.co/UN8iV9ACLb pic.twitter.com/9JCijkoLnP – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 4, 2025

Jarren Duran: $7.7M for 2026.

Per source: it is a $7.7 million deal. Can earn 75k in player bonuses https://t.co/Si9PBHWXS0 – Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) November 4, 2025

