Two Blue Jays pitchers to watch in Boston
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Toronto Blue Jays have a couple of pitchers on the free-agent market. Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer can sign wherever they want, and Shane Bieber has yet to decide whether to pick up his contract option or become a free agent.

How likely are these guys to stay in Toronto? That remains to be seen.

But it's interesting to note that according to Rob Bradford, who covers the Red Sox in Boston, Shane Bieber could be back in the sights of the Boston club this winter.

He was last winter (before signing to stay in Cleveland, he had visited the Red Sox… and no other team) and he should, once again, be in the next few weeks – if he's available, of course.

It's also mentioned that Alex Cora has always been a fan of Chris Bassitt's work. Will the Red Sox call to inquire about the price of signing him?

We'll see.

The Bo Bichette case

We don't know exactly what's in store for Bo Bichette. Does he want to stay in Toronto if money is on the table? Or will he look elsewhere to return to the United States?

Shi Davidi thinks there's a good chance he'll stay.

However, tipster Ken Rosenthal thinks it would be surprising if Bichette stayed. Instead, he thinks he's likely to sign elsewhere for the next few seasons.

No one agrees on his case.

Tarik Skubal traded?

We know that the Tigers and the Tarik Skubal clan can't agree at all on how much to pay the pitcher to keep him from becoming a free agent in a year's time.

According to Jim Bowden, if the Tigers aren't going to make Skubal the highest-paid pitcher in the world, they'd better trade him. And that's his prediction right now: he'll be traded.

There's a gap of hundreds of millions of dollars between the player's demands and the club's offers. Maximizing his market value may be the Tigers' top priority right now.

Keep an eye on the Mets…

  • Rhys Hoskins is a free agent.

  • Mariners keep Andres Munoz.

  • Jarren Duran: $7.7M for 2026.

