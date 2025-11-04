Top-5: Two late goals in 29 seconds give Islanders victory

Last night, there were five games on the bill.

Here are the results and highlights of those five games:

Sunday's slate saw the @AnaheimDucks move to the top of the Pacific Division with a third straight win.#NHLStats: https://t.co/lkAJkC9aA9 pic.twitter.com/YaXTrxlwc8 – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 3, 2025

1. Two goals in 29 seconds give Islanders victory

In New York, the Blue Jackets were in town.

Columbus led for much of the game, but late on, it all came crashing down. The Jackets allowed two goals in 29 seconds, and not only did the home team win, but the visitors didn't collect a single point.

HOW ‘BOUT THOSE ISLES They score two goals in 29 seconds late in the third to win! pic.twitter.com/SgXcz2aKOz – NHL (@NHL) November 3, 2025

Matthew Schaefer was sensational once again, scoring two goals.

He leads the NHL in goals for rookie defensemen with five.

Matthew Schaefer now leads all NHL defensemen in goals with 5 pic.twitter.com/fqTnSxRaOG – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 3, 2025

And among all rookie players, all positions combined, he's first in points (tied with Ivan Demidov) with 10.

What a comeback by the Islanders.

Elvis Merzlikins couldn't believe his eyes.

Elvis Merzlikins can't believe that islanders last minute comeback happened pic.twitter.com/gve1GSIt2G – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 3, 2025

2. Sam Dickinson scores his first NHL goal

The Wings were in San Jose yesterday to take on the young Sharks, who put on a good show.

Late in the game, young defenseman Sam Dickinson picked a good time to score his first NHL goal.

The goal sent the game into overtime.

SAM DICKINSON He ties it late in the third with his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/tBlDHPrwJy – NHL (@NHL) November 3, 2025

Overtime decided nothing in the end, so the shootout was necessary.

James van Riemsdyk scored the shootout winner.

JVR scores and Talbot makes the save to win it in the shootout for Detroit pic.twitter.com/2RCFyozAJf – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 3, 2025

Cam Talbot then closed the door.

Cam Talbot denies Toffoli and picks up the W for the Red Wings pic.twitter.com/GKyjahENb8 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 3, 2025

3. Fifth straight Lightning victory

The Lightning started the season very poorly.

But lately, it's coming back. Yesterday, they faced the Mammoth and won 4-2. It was the fifth straight win for Jon Cooper's team.

Utah had scored the first goal of the game.

Alone in front of the goalie, Lawson Crouse doesn't miss his chance pic.twitter.com/MWIvij1TEO – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 2, 2025

But at 2-2, Jake Guentzel scored the winning goal.

Nice move at the mouth.

Jake Guentzel timed this one perfectly pic.twitter.com/2zL3EWxy3U – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 2, 2025

In addition to the goal, the American picked up an assist.

On the losing side, Ian Cole played a part in both his team's goals (two assists).

4. Cutter Gauthier continues to shine

The mighty Devils took on the young Ducks yesterday.

Cutter Gauthier took charge with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 victory. He now has 12 points in 10 games.

Since the start of the season, he's been very impressive and is probably the best player on his team.

Another young player dominating in Anaheim is Beckett Sennecke. He also finished the game with a goal and an assist.

Beckett Sennecke goes top pic.twitter.com/1bQgTY5pLI – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 3, 2025

Anaheim reminds me a lot of the Habs.

It's the young guys who are dragging the team along. Here, you can see Jackson LaCombe's magnificent pass.

That diving effort from LaCombe on the apple pic.twitter.com/SiQG473ksu – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 3, 2025

Despite the defeat, Jack Hughes found the back of the net.

His 10th of the season.

That's number 10 on the season for Jack Hughes pic.twitter.com/0lAMYoZkTy – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 3, 2025

5. Finally a Flames win

Things are really bad in Calgary. After winning their first game of the season, the club has lost 11 of the next 12.

Yesterday, in Philadelphia, they held on to win 2-1.

A third win for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring.

Jonathan Huberdeau puts Calgary on the board : Flames Flyers live on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/LmQxe5wS08 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 3, 2025

The Québécois didn't stop there, however.

He also scored his club's second goal.

FLAMES GOAL MacKenzie Weegar's point shot deflects off Jonathan Huberdeau and in! : Sportsnet | #Flames pic.twitter.com/keZLgI1fII – Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) November 3, 2025

Travis Konecny closed the gap late in the third period, but it was too little too late.

Dustin Wolf did well in front of the visitors' net, stopping 17 of 18 shots.

Overtime

– Yamamoto week, indeed.

Yamamotos are having themselves a good 24 hours pic.twitter.com/e9plxEgXra – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 2, 2025

– Six players collected two points or more yesterday.

– Four NHL games on tap tonight.