Top-4: Leafs lose 3-0, score four times in third period to win

There were four NHL games last night.

The Canadiens weren't in action: Martin St-Louis' men will face the Flyers at the Bell Centre tonight.

But let's take a look at what happened yesterday:

Monday's slate brought the total multi-goal comeback wins this season to 24 wins, which is tied for the sixth most at this point in a campaign in NHL history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/7lBiuJyTzo pic.twitter.com/2yLnsnaIC6 – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 4, 2025

1: Leafs… Wow!

We're transported to the third period.

The score is 3-0 in favor of the Pittsburgh Penguins… and nothing seems to be working for the Leafs. But we know that things can change quickly in the NHL, and we've seen proof of that too.

The Leafs scored not one, not two, not three… but four unanswered goals in the third period to run away with the win.

It's one of the greatest comebacks in league history:

AM34 FINALLY BREAKS THE GOOSE EGG FOR THE LEAFS pic.twitter.com/tv2UaqNKgZ – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 4, 2025

HERE COME THE LEAFS!! Willy Nylander makes it a 1-goal game pic.twitter.com/defkgtEshL – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 4, 2025

AFTER BEING DOWN 3-0 THE LEAFS HAVE TIED IT pic.twitter.com/WZEOMZo2EY – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 4, 2025

IT WAS 3-0 PENS TO START THE 3RD AND THE LEAFS NOW LEAD 4-3 pic.twitter.com/qNf2PafPWh – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 4, 2025

The Leafs finally won by a score of 4-3… and can say thank you to their big guns, who stepped up in the third period.

Auston Matthews scored once, while William Nylander found the back of the net twice.

When the best are the best, it helps. And God knows there's plenty of talent in Toronto…

2: A fine feat for McDavid, but…

The Oilers were in St. Louis last night to take on the Blues.

And Connor McDavid's team couldn't come away with the W, even though the Blues have been one of the NHL's worst clubs so far this season.

Dalibor Dvorsky scored his first NHL goal in his club's victory:

2023 10th overall pick Dalibor Dvorsky has his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/0JSfSVGmQz – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 4, 2025

It was Pius Suter who gave his club victory by scoring with one minute and 23 seconds left on the clock.

A painful 3-2 defeat for the Oilers :

PIUS SUTER CLEANS UP IN FRONT AND BLUES GO UP 3-2 WITH 1:23 TO GO pic.twitter.com/Kt5xbwEUiy – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 4, 2025

In the game, Connor McDavid picked up two assists, and with them he reached the 1,100-point plateau in his NHL career.

He became the fourth-fastest player in history to accomplish the feat:

Fastest players to reach 1,100 career points: – Gretzky 464 games

– Lemieux 550 games

– Bossy 725 games

– McDavid 726 games Connor just joined some elite company pic.twitter.com/UoudMx6mLM – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 4, 2025

3: Brock Boeser takes care of the Preds

The big story of yesterday's Predators-Canucks game was Brock Boeser.

The Canucks' sniper had quite a game, collecting three points, including this second-period goal :

Boeser will be remembered as the most impactful player in this game… because he, too, scored his team's winning goal in overtime.

The Canucks won 5-4, and probably the Preds would have liked to see the sequence that led to Boeser's overtime goal again :

WITH ONE SECOND LEFT Brock Boeser scores the Subway Canada OT winner for the Canucks pic.twitter.com/FqTPXX2tHd – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2025

Evander Kane also distinguished himself by scoring his first two goals for the Canucks.

Boeser finished the game with two goals and an assist, while Kane finished with two goals.

4: The Kraken is too strong for the Hawks

We had to wait until the third period to see the Blackhawks score a goal in their game against the Kraken.

It came at a good time… because they were losing 2-0 at the time:

Andre Burakovsky has goals in three straight games pic.twitter.com/YLxcscgDHn – Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 4, 2025

But in this game that won't go down in history, we have to talk about Jordan Eberle… who is still proving his usefulness on the ice today.

The Kraken captain scored his fifth goal of the season and helped his club leave Chicago with a 3-1 victory.

He scored the insurance goal with less than four minutes to play in the game:

Jordan Eberle gives the Kraken some extra cushion pic.twitter.com/tePisA11nK – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2025

The Hawks had started their season well… but now they've lost a third game in a row.

Will they fall apart over the next few weeks? I tend to think it's possible…

Prolongation

– Wow.

Joey Daccord went for a goalie goal… TWICE at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/PnTNcIP5f7 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 4, 2025

– Top scorers of the night :

– 10 games tonight in the NHL :