This time, overtime doesn’t smile on the Canadiens

The Canadiens were back in action tonight against the Flyers after a win over the Sens on Saturday.

Samuel Montembeault was back in net.

Here are the rest of the lineups:

WithTeam Canada in attendance, Monty had to do well.

On the first pitch of the game, however, he flinched.

Brinks opens the scoring for the Flyers with a nice tip. pic.twitter.com/kINVP8Thr0 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 5, 2025

And on two of the next four shots, he also allowed a goal.

Three goals on the first five shots of the game: this is not howhe's going to earn a spot on Team Canada.

Trevor Zegras finds Cam York with a disgusting pass for Yorky's 1st of the season. pic.twitter.com/nl7aUW1wQF – TLY (@TheLibertyYell) November 5, 2025

After one period, Montreal had just two shots on goal.

A rare first period to forget for the home team.

New period, new Canadiens. Kirby Dach scored an important goal to reduce the gap to two goals.

Shortly thereafter, the Habs took advantage of a power play and scored a second goal in a matter of minutes.

Thought it was over at 3-0? With this goal, Nick Suzuki extended his streak of games with at least one point to 12. The first such streak for the Habs since 1995.

Cole Caufield tries to set up Ivan Demidov for the one timer, can't shoot it, but he can set up Nick Suzuki to make it 3-2. #Habs climbing their way back into this one. pic.twitter.com/x1WTzMkh56 – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) November 5, 2025

Another great pass from Ivan Demidov to his captain on the power play.

Next, Samuel Montembeault made his mark on the period after a tough first. Here, after a big check by the captain on Christian Dvorak, he stopped Owen Tippett on a breakaway from point-blank range.

Nick Suzuki's big check and Samuel Montembeault's superb save seconds later! pic.twitter.com/s22ZshvTgx – RDS (@RDSca) November 5, 2025

Late in the period, Dach scored his second goal of the night.

What a play by Lane Hutson, who, on the sequence, reached the plateau of 80 career points.

Monty allowed three goals on five shots, while his opponent allowed three goals on eight shots. Dan Vladar has already looked better…

Lane Hutson gets them moving, Kirby Dach scores his second of the game. It's now a tie game!

3-3 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/M1OFj4l5DJ – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 5, 2025

Four goals in nine shots a few minutes later when Ivan Demidov foiled him with a perfect shot.

Hutson picked up another assist on the sequence.

Ivan Demidov fires a rocket on the powerplay to make it 4-3 #GoHabsGo. The Habs might be the most fun team in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/EDr5FR15Yg – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 5, 2025

With all the buzz and shooting, Philadelphia finally scored their fourth goal.

On the 37th shot, Nikita Grebenkin foiled Monty after he had made 32 consecutive saves.

No stick, no save. Flyers tie the game at 4-4. Grebenkin's first NHL goal. pic.twitter.com/aQmC9cFJVJ – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 5, 2025

For the sixth time already this season, a Habs game would be decided in overtime.

Despite a good overtime, it wasn't enough. On to the shootout.

Here's a summary:

Ivan Demidov STOPS

Trevor Zegras GOAL

Zegras takes his time, then finds the 5 hole. pic.twitter.com/Z7wCFcWUj6 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 5, 2025

Coel Caufield STOP

Matvei Michkov STOP

Nick Suzuki STOP

Final score: 5-4 Flyers.

Martin St-Louis's team next plays in New Jersey on Thursday.

– He's back on track.

Loud “Monty” chants here at the Bell Centre for Habs goalie Sam Montembeault – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 5, 2025

– 300th game for Cole Caufield.

Time flies in good company Time flies when you're having fun#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ZSOU1KebBk – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 5, 2025

– Christian Dvorak returns to Montreal.

Former Canadiens Christian Dvorak receives gets cheers from fans at Bell Centre on his return with Flyers #Habs pic.twitter.com/e4yFylrmi8 – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 5, 2025

– Victory for the Québécois.

Deslauriers vs. Xhekaj. Deslauriers takes this one. pic.twitter.com/tFrp5h3dpf – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 5, 2025

– Have you seen it?