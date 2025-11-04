Hockey

This time, overtime doesn’t smile on the Canadiens
Raphael Simard
The Canadiens were back in action tonight against the Flyers after a win over the Sens on Saturday.

Samuel Montembeault was back in net.

Here are the rest of the lineups:

WithTeam Canada in attendance, Monty had to do well.

On the first pitch of the game, however, he flinched.

And on two of the next four shots, he also allowed a goal.

Three goals on the first five shots of the game: this is not howhe's going to earn a spot on Team Canada.

After one period, Montreal had just two shots on goal.

A rare first period to forget for the home team.

New period, new Canadiens. Kirby Dach scored an important goal to reduce the gap to two goals.

Shortly thereafter, the Habs took advantage of a power play and scored a second goal in a matter of minutes.

Thought it was over at 3-0? With this goal, Nick Suzuki extended his streak of games with at least one point to 12. The first such streak for the Habs since 1995.

Another great pass from Ivan Demidov to his captain on the power play.

Next, Samuel Montembeault made his mark on the period after a tough first. Here, after a big check by the captain on Christian Dvorak, he stopped Owen Tippett on a breakaway from point-blank range.

Late in the period, Dach scored his second goal of the night.

What a play by Lane Hutson, who, on the sequence, reached the plateau of 80 career points.

Monty allowed three goals on five shots, while his opponent allowed three goals on eight shots. Dan Vladar has already looked better…

Four goals in nine shots a few minutes later when Ivan Demidov foiled him with a perfect shot.

Hutson picked up another assist on the sequence.

With all the buzz and shooting, Philadelphia finally scored their fourth goal.

On the 37th shot, Nikita Grebenkin foiled Monty after he had made 32 consecutive saves.

For the sixth time already this season, a Habs game would be decided in overtime.

Despite a good overtime, it wasn't enough. On to the shootout.

Here's a summary:

Ivan Demidov STOPS

Trevor Zegras GOAL

Coel Caufield STOP

Matvei Michkov STOP

Nick Suzuki STOP

Final score: 5-4 Flyers.

Martin St-Louis's team next plays in New Jersey on Thursday.


