Sidney Crosby rumours: We’ve heard nothing since the Penguins won (and Kyle Dubas knows it)

Few would have predicted that the Penguins would have an 8-4-2 record after 14 games this season.

It's one of the biggest surprises in the NHL right now, because it's not what you'd expect.

We mostly thought that the old Pens team, which was already slowing down in recent years, would collapse… and that it would possibly have opened the door to the departure of Sidney Crosby, who wants to win the Stanley Cup before hanging up his skates.

But right now, the Penguins are winning. And Kyle Dubas admits it's putting the brakes on rumours about the team captain's future.

And that's normal, in a way. It's delaying the rebuilding process a little, but it's also helping to calm the noise surrounding #87…

Pierre LeBrun talked about it in an RDS capsule:

Pierre LeBrun talked about it in an RDS capsule

Obviously, it would be a little difficult for Crosby to say he wants to leave if his team is successful.

After all, that's all he wants. He wants to do everything he can to win, and he wants to play in a winning environment too. And if he can do that in Pittsburgh, where he's played his entire NHL career and where he's been so good, he'll do it.

On the other hand, that doesn't mean he'll finish his career there either. There's a good chance that the Penguins team will start losing because we know that things can change quickly in the NHL… and we know that on paper, the club isn't extremely talented either.

It could just be a good run right now, to put it another way. But regardless of whether it's a good run or not, the bottom line is the same: as long as the Penguins are winning, Sidney Crosby isn't going anywhere.

And Kyle Dubas, without saying it openly, has confirmed it in a way.

