Samuel Montembeault will obtain the departure of soir

At the moment, the Canadiens have 18 healthy skaters in the line-up. So there's no real question about who will be dressed for tonight's game.

The Flyers are in town, remember.

We can therefore expect yesterday's practice line-up(Brendan Gallagher and Joe Veleno switched places) to be used for tonight's game.

The only real issue is the starting goaltender.

And according to Stu Cowan and Renaud Lavoie (among others), expect Québécois Samuel Montembeault to play tonight.

It's interesting to see that the Canadiens want to continue putting their faith in Samuel Montembeault, who is officially the Montreal franchise's #1 goaltender.

And doing so against a more “catchable” opponent at home is also a good idea for the man who just launched his poutine (which looks good) with McDo.

Samuel Montembeault will be the starting goaltender tonight against the Flyers. Jakub Dobes is likely to face the Devils in New Jersey on Thursday. I can understand the reasoning: Send your hot goalie against the big club#CH #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/qP6Yq0fWJV – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) November 4, 2025

Because Dobes is on fire (he was named the third star of the month for October), expect to see him play on Thursday, on the road, against the mighty Devils.

Who will play on Saturday? You might ask, but it's still early days.

Obviously, the pressure will be on Monty. Not only will he have to win, but he'll also have to perform well to prove he can play up to his talent.

A big game in store, then.

