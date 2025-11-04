“Rockies must do everything to change division”

Things are bad in Colorado.

The club is going to the wall. No one wants to play there. The boss is paying Kris Bryant in a vacuum. The organization is playing in a horrible market for pitchers. There is no baseball boss a few days before the GM meeting.

But most of all, playing in the Dodgers, Padres, Giants and Diamondbacks division really hurts the Rockies. There's no end in sight over there.

What's the solution?

According to Jim Bowden, the Rockies should take advantage of the fact that commissioner Rob Manfred wants to realign the divisions geographically before leaving to leave the Dodger division.

In the eyes of the former GM, this must be THE priority for the new baseball boss, who will be appointed… one day.

Outside of expansion, Rob Manfred told @JimBowdenGM that he'd like to geographically realign before leaving office. “The Rockies need to do everything they can to get out of the NL West, and that's the best move the next executive should be able to push.” pic.twitter.com/XXecr6aLMs – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 3, 2025

Of course, we still don't know how it's all going to work out. Expansion, which seems increasingly inevitable under the circumstances, will also affect how the divisions realign.

In reality, I like the Rockies' chances. After all, if the American and Nationals are eliminated, we could see eight four-team divisions. That would make sense to me.

If that's the case, the number of teams in California could mean that the Rockies could have a chance of getting out of the Dodgers division, the biggest club in MLB.

That would be a good first step… even if it wouldn't change everything.

PMLB

Salvador Perez: under contract until the end of the 2027 season.

Salvador Perez had a $13.5M option in what would have been his final year under contract, so he gets an extension. https://t.co/lczolQRPWj – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 5, 2025

Harrison Bader is a free agent.

#Phillies OF Harrison Bader has declined his end of a $10M mutual option, per a team announcement Bader, 31, is a free-agent. pic.twitter.com/XInH3AVwze – MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) November 5, 2025

Ozzie Albies stays in Atlanta.

Braves To Exercise Club Option On Ozzie Albies https://t.co/zBlWJ3vdXE pic.twitter.com/bCYkWRRI2L – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 4, 2025

Jack Flaherty stays in Detroit.

Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty is not opting out of his $20 million contract for 2026, sources tell ESPN. He will return to Detroit, where he has played in each of the last two seasons. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 4, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.