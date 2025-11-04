Baseball

“Rockies must do everything to change division”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Things are bad in Colorado.

The club is going to the wall. No one wants to play there. The boss is paying Kris Bryant in a vacuum. The organization is playing in a horrible market for pitchers. There is no baseball boss a few days before the GM meeting.

But most of all, playing in the Dodgers, Padres, Giants and Diamondbacks division really hurts the Rockies. There's no end in sight over there.

What's the solution?

According to Jim Bowden, the Rockies should take advantage of the fact that commissioner Rob Manfred wants to realign the divisions geographically before leaving to leave the Dodger division.

In the eyes of the former GM, this must be THE priority for the new baseball boss, who will be appointed… one day.

Of course, we still don't know how it's all going to work out. Expansion, which seems increasingly inevitable under the circumstances, will also affect how the divisions realign.

In reality, I like the Rockies' chances. After all, if the American and Nationals are eliminated, we could see eight four-team divisions. That would make sense to me.

If that's the case, the number of teams in California could mean that the Rockies could have a chance of getting out of the Dodgers division, the biggest club in MLB.

That would be a good first step… even if it wouldn't change everything.

