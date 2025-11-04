Hockey

Norris Trophy: Mike Matheson receives 1st place vote in ESPN poll
Marc-Olivier Cook
Mike Matheson is off to a great start this season.

The Canadiens' defenseman is dominant on the ice alongside Noah Dobson because he does everything the right way. And his teammate knows it, too.

I hear Dobson likes playing with Matheson:

What helps Matheson is that he doesn't complicate his life. He makes simple decisions with the puck, and that helps him simplify his game.

It also helps him avoid turnovers. We know he's been criticized for that in the past, after all… But Eric Engels made it clear in a recent text: you can't blame Matheson for making questionable choices when he's got the disc.

And that's a game-changer.

Matheson is off to such a good start this season that he received a vote for the Norris Trophy in an ESPN poll of several Journalists' Association members.

In fact, Makar got all the first-place votes from journalists in the poll… except one, which went to the Montreal Canadiens defenseman. Which is pretty special, we agree.

He's been that good all season…

Mike Matheson deserves credit and it's nice to see that his work isn't going unnoticed right now. He probably won't win the Norris Trophy unless things turn around because Makar is really killing it this season in the NHL… but hey.

Just knowing that his name is in the discussion is interesting. And it proves, once again, just how good he is right now.


