Norris Trophy: Mike Matheson receives 1st place vote in ESPN poll

Mike Matheson is off to a great start this season.

The Canadiens' defenseman is dominant on the ice alongside Noah Dobson because he does everything the right way. And his teammate knows it, too.

I hear Dobson likes playing with Matheson:

Noah Dobson… big Mike Matheson guy. Noah Dobson… big Mike Matheson guy. #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/svCK6ppfO7 – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 3, 2025

What helps Matheson is that he doesn't complicate his life. He makes simple decisions with the puck, and that helps him simplify his game.

It also helps him avoid turnovers. We know he's been criticized for that in the past, after all… But Eric Engels made it clear in a recent text: you can't blame Matheson for making questionable choices when he's got the disc.

And that's a game-changer.

Mike Matheson knows he committed too many egregious turnovers last season. But the Canadiens and Matheson are working together to keep the lowlights down this year, and he's now playing at the top of his game.(@EricEngels) https://t.co/3IFmeMsMqr – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 3, 2025

Matheson is off to such a good start this season that he received a vote for the Norris Trophy in an ESPN poll of several Journalists' Association members.

In fact, Makar got all the first-place votes from journalists in the poll… except one, which went to the Montreal Canadiens defenseman. Which is pretty special, we agree.

He's been that good all season…

It's the 1st NHL Awards Watch of 2025-26 on ESPN, sampling ballots from actual voters: – Jack Eichel(@GoldenKnights) leads MVP race

– Matthew Schaefer(@NYIslanders) sprints out to rookie lead

– Cale Makar(@Avalanche) makes history-making awards pushhttps://t.co/LwC38yd5HJ – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 4, 2025

Mike Matheson deserves credit and it's nice to see that his work isn't going unnoticed right now. He probably won't win the Norris Trophy unless things turn around because Makar is really killing it this season in the NHL… but hey.

Just knowing that his name is in the discussion is interesting. And it proves, once again, just how good he is right now.

