Monty’s Putin: The “McMalediction” must not strike him

We learned this morning that Samuel Montembeault has teamed up with McDo.

He's the Canadiens' McPlayer of the Year: Monty's out with his poutine, and the timing is a bit special given his lack of success since the start of the campaign.

Here's hoping he doesn't get hit by the McMalédiction…

I say that because a few times in recent years, it's happened. For example?

In 2013-2014 Daniel Brière got his McDonald's burger. He finished the season with 13 goals and 25 points in 69 games…

In 2015-2016, Jeff Petry also got his McDonald's poutine. He finished the season with 16 points in 51 games…

In 2016-2017, Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher got their respective burger. Gally (10 goals and 29 points in 64 games) and Chucky (17 goals) had disappointing seasons…

In 2021-2022, Cole Caufield and Tyler Toffoli got their burger together. Caufield had an atrocious start to the season (he was even traded to Laval for a few games) and Toffoli was traded in February 2022…

In 2022-2023, Caufield had his own sandwich. He was injured after 46 games…

So there's a certain trend. And I hope it doesn't apply to Samuel Montembeault.

Samuel Montembeault is a good goalie and everyone knows it.

Without him, the Canadiens didn't make the playoffs last season… and it's not for nothing that the goalie had the opportunity to take part in the 4 Nations Confrontation with Canada.

He's got talent.

But it's more difficult for him at the moment and that's flat in a way. He's under pressure because expectations are high and because he's being talked about as the #1 goalie on a good team right now.

Perhaps the announcement of his poutine will help him get back on the winning track. Let's hope so.

