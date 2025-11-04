MLB en bref : 170 M$ pour Kyle Schwarber? | Trevor Story reste à Boston

170 M$ pour Kyle Schwarber?

C'est ce que Jim Bowden entend.

Kyle Schwarber's market sounds like five years, $150M-$170M, from what @JimBowdenGM is hearing. pic.twitter.com/1tGjx8ycXI — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 4, 2025

Trevor Story reste à Boston

Il ne se sort pas de son contrat.

Story has two years left and is said to appreciate the organization and its direction. Big early piece of offseason business for the Red Sox as their shortstop returns. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 4, 2025

Yu Darvish opéré

Sa blessure au coude devrait l'empêcher de lancer pendant toute la saison 2026. Et s'il y a un arrêt de travail en 2027, ça pourrait être assez long avant de le revoir.

Padres say Yu Darvish underwent UCL repair last week and is expected to miss the entire 2026 season. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) November 4, 2025

Luis Robert et les White Sox

Sans surprise, son option d'équipe de 20 M$ a été retenue.

White Sox news: As expected, the team is picking up the $20 million option on Luis Robert for 2026. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 4, 2025

Frankie Montas a pris son option de 17 M$, lui. Aucune surprise : il est blessé et ne devrait pas lancer en 2026.

Frankie Montas has exercised his $17 million player option for 2026 He is expected to miss the entire season while he recovers from elbow surgery pic.twitter.com/kLsjZrbkLX — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 4, 2025

Stephen Vogt supporte son ami

Il était à Baltimore pour voir Craig Albernaz être nommé gérant des Orioles.

Good morning from Craig Albernaz's introductory press conference. The man sitting in the front row, back of head to the camera in the beige suit, is Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, here to support his friend. pic.twitter.com/v5cMMfEypq — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 4, 2025

« Épouse ma mère »

Un fan a une demande pour Shohei Ohtani… et ça fait rire sa femme.