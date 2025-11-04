Baseball

MLB en bref : 170 M$ pour Kyle Schwarber? | Trevor Story reste à Boston
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
170 M$ pour Kyle Schwarber?

C'est ce que Jim Bowden entend.

Trevor Story reste à Boston

Il ne se sort pas de son contrat.

Yu Darvish opéré

Sa blessure au coude devrait l'empêcher de lancer pendant toute la saison 2026. Et s'il y a un arrêt de travail en 2027, ça pourrait être assez long avant de le revoir.

Luis Robert et les White Sox

Sans surprise, son option d'équipe de 20 M$ a été retenue.

Frankie Montas a pris son option de 17 M$, lui. Aucune surprise : il est blessé et ne devrait pas lancer en 2026.

Stephen Vogt supporte son ami

Il était à Baltimore pour voir Craig Albernaz être nommé gérant des Orioles.

« Épouse ma mère »

Un fan a une demande pour Shohei Ohtani… et ça fait rire sa femme.

