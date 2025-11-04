Michkov vs Demidov… and Xhekaj vs Deslauriers tonight at the Bell Centre?

What should we remember about tonight's match-up between the Flyers and the Canadiens at the Bell Centre?

The Habs will try to take advantage of Philly's visit to record their sixth win in their last seven games… and they could wake up at the top of the National League tomorrow if they can win tonight.

But it's the Matvei Michkov vs Ivan Demidov match-up that's likely to be particularly special. The two guys have never faced each other in the NHL, and tonight will be the first time they've played against each other. It could be a good show.

Michkov is having some difficulties… but that's not necessarily the case with Demidov. And I can't wait to see who gets the upper hand because we know both young Russians have talent to spare.

And if they start showing off their skills, the fans at the Bell Centre will get their money's worth.

But there's another potential match-up to watch out for in the build-up to tonight's game.

Marco D'Amico mentioned it earlier on BPM Sports: there's a good chance Nicolas Deslauriers will be in uniform, as he hasn't played every game for his club since the start of the season.

Rick Tocchet might want to stir the pot, since the Flyers have lost their last two games, and we know that Deslauriers can bring energy to the line-up.

If he does play, it's understood that there's a world in which he's battling with Arber Xhekaj. The two guys know each other because they've played against each other in the past… and let's not forget that in pre-season, Deslauriers dropped the gloves with Arber's little brother Florian :

All in all, the elements are in place for both clubs to put on a great show tonight at the Bell Centre.

The Flyers better be ready, though, because the Canadiens have been really, really… really good at home for months now. It remains to be seen whether the Habs can keep up the momentum at home…

Overtime

– Big night in the NHL.

HOCKEY: A dozen games on the @NHL_FR schedule tonight… pic.twitter.com/uQRVjwvnyW – Philippe Germain – VCI (@goVCIca) November 4, 2025

– Wow!

– He's going to be good.

#ALLCAPS 2024 2nd RDer Cole Hutson leads the nation in scoring amongst all d-men with 13 pts (3g-10) in 9 games with Boston University. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 4, 2025

– Logical.