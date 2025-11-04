Manager of the Year: Stephen Vogt deserves American League title

In seven days' time, on November 11 at 7:00 p.m. (Quebec time), the winner of the American League Manager of the Year award will be announced on MLB Network. Stephen Vogt, John Schneider and Dan Wilson are vying for the honors.

If voters for this coveted title were to rely on the entire 2025 campaign to make their choice, including the playoffs and World Series, the choice would be unanimous – Schneider to the Toronto Blue Jays. But that's not the case, as the tags are limited to the regular season.

Your 2025 @officialBBWAA AL Manager of the Year Award finalists: John Schneider

Stephen Vogt

Dan Wilson pic.twitter.com/wQQDn81ACN – MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2025

And in this case, Vogt must receive the honor, as the Cleveland Guardians have defied the odds time and time again in 2025.

There isn't another skipper in all of Major League Baseball who has led his team to the fall dance this season with so little experienced talent. For most of the campaign, the team had to rely on first-year prospects, while developing others who were in their second or third stint on the Manfred circuit.

The young squad completed a historic 15.5-game comeback to reclaim first place in the American League's Central Division standings, Vogt's second consecutive section title. This proved to be the largest deficit a team has ever had to overcome to finish first in any division or league in MLB history.

All this with the sixth-lowest total payroll. Conversely, the Seattle Mariners and Blue Jays both ranked in the top-10, with Toronto fifth.

If Vogt were to win the title, he would become the third manager to accomplish this feat, Kevin Cash and Bobby Cox being the only others. Perhaps that's the only thing that might encourage some voters to give the Jays skipper their vote.

This content was created with the help of AI.