Ken Rosenthal: Boston would be an ideal destination for Pete Alonso

With the 2025 season officially behind us, it's already time to tackle the hot topics that will mark this off-season.

If there's one name that will be the talk of the town, it's Pete Alonso. The first baseman announced his intention to leave his contract on the very day of his team's elimination.

Pete Alonso is officially a free agent pic.twitter.com/fzFrTxo9xd – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 3, 2025

A return to New York isn't necessarily in the cards, but who knows?

However, as journalist Ken Rosenthal mentioned, clubs shopping for batting power will be lining up for a player of Alonso's caliber. In this sense, the Boston Red Sox must undeniably be included as a prime candidate.

“I have never gotten the impression that David Stearns wants Alonso long-term.”@Ken_Rosenthal says it seems to him that teams who badly need power, including the Red Sox, will be more interested in Pete Alonso this time around. pic.twitter.com/VjdT9H1fE4 – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 3, 2025

Alonso and the green monster

I was just having a discussion with a friend last week on the subject. We so see Alonso joining the Red Sox. It seems like a perfect match, and Rosenthal confirmed our thoughts.

Being a powerful right-handed hitter, Polar bear would be the rainmaker at Fenway Park. Just imagine the number of hits that would reach or go over the mythical green monster!

And, as we all know, it's far from certain that third baseman Alex Bregman will be back in Massachusetts in 2026. If that's the case, the addition of Pete Alonso would fill a huge gap in terms of experience and mentoring for the young Bostonians.

Finally, is Triston Casas the long-term solution at first base for Boston? After all, he only played 29 games last year and 63 the year before. Injuries seem to fall on him like misery on the poor world.

Alonso, on the other hand, played in all 324 of his team's games over the same period. That's a lot of talk! If Alonso were to sign for Boston, Casas would find himself on the trading block immediately.

Age is no problem

Beyond his performance on the pitch, another question often comes up in discussions: his age.

Alonso turns 31 next month. Although, like most people, he's getting on in years, he doesn't seem to be slowing down. Perhaps the fact that he's in his thirties scares the Mets away from giving him a multi-season contract? We've never really sensed the team management's desire to go in this direction with their star player. Surely there's a reason why the two sides were in the same situation at this time last year.

On the other hand, a team will certainly take the gamble of adding him to its core, because he's exactly the kind of player who can make the difference in a game.

This content was created with the help of AI.