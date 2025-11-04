Doug Armstrong in Montreal tonight

Now, seeing scouts at Habs games isn't all that impressive or surprising: it's their job to attend team games.

But seeing GMs or assistant GMs is a little rarer. And when they are present, it's for a reason.

Today at the Bell Centre, Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong will be in attendance.

Team Canada's Doug Armstrong at Bell Centre tonight for Habs-Flyers. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 4, 2025

We know Nick Suzuki has a chance of making the club (especially after his excellent start to the season), but there's also Samuel Montembeault who will play.

With Team Canada's thin depth in front of the net, the Québécois, despite his slow start to the season, still has prospects of making the Olympic club. He was there at the Four Nations Tournament and has international experience.

Monty better be good tonight, then.

In addition to Suzuki and Monty, I think Armstrong would like to see Mike Matheson in action. Now, the Québécois isn't necessarily the favorite to be in the Canadiens lineup in February, but with his start to the season, Armstrong and his group certainly won't rule him out too soon.

In Philly, Travis Konecny could be a breakthrough, but it's not certain. Oh, and there's Flyers coach Rick Tocchet, who will be in Milan in 2026. Unlike his leader, his place is confirmed.

