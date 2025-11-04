Canadiens against Flyers: The same referee who sank the Habs against the Oilers

Two weeks ago, the Canadiens had the game stolen from them in Edmonton.

The referees in charge of the game made some bad decisions, and it hurt the Montreal team in the end. That's part of the game, but it's always a bummer when it happens too.

And you know what? The Habs had better sit tight… because tonight's referee against the Flyers, Garrett Rank, is the same as he was two weeks ago against the Oilers. Sounds promising.

The referee for tonight's Flyers vs Habs game is Garett Rank, the same ref from the Oilers game https://t.co/bTx6NG2qAr – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 4, 2025

We'll all be watching the duel between Matvei Michkov and Ivan Demidov.

But… clearly, we'll also be watching the duel between the Canadiens and the zebra men. Let's hope, for Martin St-Louis and his men's sake, that the calls go both ways… and that the situation is different from what we saw in Edmonton.

It's going to be a mess if it isn't.

That said, if the referees decide to do the Habs some favors after what happened against the Oilers by being more generous with their calls against the Flyers, the Canadiens will have to take advantage.

The Flyers are already the most punished team in the National League so far this season. The Canadiens will have to keep a cool head to avoid ending up in the dungeon… but they'll also have to seize the opportunity to hurt the opposition if the Flyers end up in the dungeon repeatedly.

Especially when everything seems to be going swimmingly for the Canadiens on the powerplay. It's starting to unblock and the Habs are more dangerous than ever with the man advantage :

This Habs powerplay is unreal man holy shit

pic.twitter.com/xm3UnlmZcn – Hockey Junkie (@HockeyJunkieYT) November 1, 2025

I'll be really curious to see how the referees do their job tonight.

But I have a feeling there'll be a lot of emotion on the ice. And that's why the Canadiens need to be disciplined… especially with Garrett Rank officiating the game.

We wouldn't want to see a Habs vs Oilers 2.0…

Overtime

– Sick.

Kadri's not taking any chances before his 1000th NHL game on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/dm8j76BQH3 – BarDown (@BarDown) November 4, 2025

– He's on fire.

Nick Schmaltz is off to the best start of his career in 2025-26, leading the @utahmammoth in points with 7-10-17. Take an NHL EDGE deep-dive into what advanced metrics are contributing to his success.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Ajm72E7QD1 pic.twitter.com/CeRvIKZ6h4 – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 4, 2025

– Bravo.

Jordan Staal, a leader both on and off the ice, is being highlighted for his community efforts during #HockeyFightsCancer month. The Staal Family Foundation has raised over $5 million to support children who are fighting cancer and their families. Watch Staal and the @Canes… pic.twitter.com/EWyl45cTLz – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 4, 2025

– Happy reading.