Bad timing: Samuel Montembeault brings out his poutine (and Mike from Rona is there too)

Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes are off to opposite ends of the season.

While the younger Montembault was named the NHL's third star of the month, the Québécois hasn't got off to the start he'd hoped for. He seems a little unsettled.

In fact, as we speak, we're wondering who will be playing tonight.

But McDo couldn't have foreseen this start to the season. Just as it was hard to predict that Cole Caufield would be heading for Laval in November 2021…

That's why, despite everything, it's the Québécois goaltender who's this year's McJoueur.

The campaign is called “A Snack for Snacks”, since Monty's nickname in the Canadiens dressing room is snack. David Savard gave him that nickname back in his playing days.

So it's no surprise to see Montembeault pulling out a poutine.

There are French ads featuring Monty and Mike at Rona (good flash, that) and there are also ads with English subtitles for English-speaking audiences.

How well do the Anglos know Mike at Rona? Never mind: it's a good idea.

The concept of the ad is that the goalie of the Montreal Canadiens pulls out a poutine that's all the rage… And to fix everything afterwards, Mike at Rona is there.

In a press release, McDo points out that Montembeault loves poutine so much that he ate it on his wedding day.

extension

This isn't the first time we've seen a duo for McDo, since in the past, Cole Caufield has sometimes given the line to Ron Fournier, Claude Legault or even Tyler Toffoli.

And Montembeault isn't the only player to have teamed up with a poutine recently: Ivan Demidov also did so via a commercial with Ashton.