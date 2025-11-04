Arthur Kaliyev accused of stealing over $50,000 from ex-girlfriend and former teammates

This is one crazy story.

Does the name Arthur Kaliyev ring a bell? A player who has often been linked with the Montreal Canadiens in recent years, but who was never able to make it in the NHL?

Well, everything seems to point to the fact that the Habs have avoided a certain catastrophe. Because things aren't going well for the main player today…

In an article in the New York Post, we learn that he is accused of stealing over $50,000 from his former girlfriend and several former Kings teammates to pay off his gambling debts.

His former girlfriend doesn't understand why the NHL hasn't turned its nose up at the case… and she doesn't understand how the principal is still allowed to play professionally after what he did to her and after what he did to his former teammates.

Wow.

Ex-#NYR & current Belleville Senator Arthur Kaliyev is accused of scamming his ex out of over $50K to fund what she describes as a rampant gambling addiction that's gone unaddressed by figures around the NHL. The Post conducted a month-long investigation into the allegations .. – Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) November 3, 2025

It's still pretty spectacular.

Gambling problems can get really bad for some people, and professional athletes aren't immune to situations like this either.

We all remember what happened with Evander Kane a few years ago, after all…

It'll be interesting to see how this one pans out. Kaliyev, who had so much potential, is now with the Belleville Senators in the AHL after playing for the Rangers last year and starting this NHL season in Ottawa.

There are probably more details to come… and I wonder if the NHL will decide to investigate the matter too.

Again, we're talking about a completely crazy story.

