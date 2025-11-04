Alexander Zharovsky spoke French to a Montreal teammate

Last year, in addition to the Habs players, we were keeping an eye on prospects David Reinbacher, Michael Hage and Ivan Demidov, in particular.

This season, Demidov is in Montreal, but we're still keeping an eye on Reinbacher and Hage. A new prospect is now on everyone's lips: Alex Zharovsky.

The Russian is impressing in the KHL, with 14 points in as many games. Unlike Demidov, he gets playing time and has the confidence of his coach in Russia. He's not perfect, but he produces. His club's financial situation also helps him to play a lot.

But Zharovsky is not just a good hockey player. Like Demidov, he's also a good jack and knows that, to play in Montreal and be successful with the fans, French is important.

Teammate David Brosseau told RDS in an interview that he had already said two words to him in French, because he knew he was from Montreal.

This will please the fans. – David Brosseau

Clearly, this is going to appeal to Habs fans. The Russian has a mentor to help him learn English, and instead of focusing 100% on the language of Shakespeare, he's making an effort to speak the Québécois' first language.

Zharovsky is under contract until 2027 and the situation with Demidov is different. The chances of him breaking his contract early are slim. But already, it's clear that he's won the hearts of the fans.

With his play on the ice and his personality, I can't wait to see him with the 93.

Two assists in first period? No problem for #97 Alexander Zharovsky pic.twitter.com/tqYCmlivDl – KHL (@khl_eng) October 31, 2025

