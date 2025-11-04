Alex Bregman not a Red Sox priority

Only two days to go before the MLB free agent market opens. And while the big names probably won't be signing with their new (or old) clubs this week, some information is starting to leak out.

As in the case of Alex Bregman, who is back on the market a year after waiting until February to sign with the Boston Red Sox. Given his performance in 2025, it's unlikely to last as long as it did last year.

A return to Massachusetts would make sense for the third cushion player. True, Bregman opted out of his contract, but that's not because his time with the Low Reds wasn't fruitful – quite the contrary. The veteran with two World Series rings could continue to help guys like Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu progress.

“I wouldn't be surprised if starting pitching and first base ended up being the two biggest moves that Craig Breslow makes.”@JimBowdenGM doesn't get the sense that re-signing Alex Bregman is the Red Sox No. 1 priority. pic.twitter.com/0mvyoWPGEN – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 4, 2025

But that may not be the case. According to Jim Bowden, signing Alex Bregman is not Boston's number one priority.

I wouldn't be surprised if the starting rotation and first base end up being Craig Breslow's two biggest moves.

If the Red Sox aren't the ones with whom Bregman pursues his career, teams like the Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies could be his next destination.

In 114 games this season, Bregman posted a .273 batting average with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. All these numbers could have been better, however, had he not had to deal with a quadriceps injury midway through the season.

It remains to be seen what his next pact will look like, both in terms of years and money, having signed a three-year contract worth $120 million last year.

This content was created with the help of AI.