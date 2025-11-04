3 goals on 5 shots (in front of Team Canada bosses): Montembeault off to a rocky start

Tonight against the Flyers, Samuel Montembeault was the man Martin St-Louis trusted.

The Québécois hadn't necessarily looked good against Ottawa, but he's the team's number-one goalie and he won.

Today, he was expected to have a big game, especially in front of the Team Canada executives. Well, on the first five shots, he allowed three goals.

Brinks opens the scoring for the Flyers with a nice tip. pic.twitter.com/kINVP8Thr0 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 5, 2025

WHAT A SETUP FROM TREVOR ZEGRAS!!! CAM YORK MAKES IT 2-0 #FLYERS!!! pic.twitter.com/hLivmgQttj – Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) November 5, 2025

Another easy powerplay goal for the Flyers. They're up 3-0, with 5 shots on net. Brutal start for the Habs. pic.twitter.com/fRePiHJ4x2 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 5, 2025

The last two goals were scored on the powerplay.

On the third goal, there was nothing he could do.

On the first two goals, however, without having been weak, Monty had a chance to stop the pucks. In any case, he would have made those saves last year…

That's what I've been complaining about Monty since the start of the season: he's not making the big saves at key moments. He doesn't change the wind as he did in 2024.

I had the same complaint about Carey Price at one point in his career.

In any case, in front of Canadiens' bosses, Montembeault's performance won't help him break into the Canadian team, unfortunately.

Overtime

The game isn't over yet, but if Montreal loses, I wonder how much longer Martin St-Louis will rotate Monty instead of playing Jakub Dobes as a number-one goalie.

We can't abandon Samuel on such a short sample, but the club wants to win and this is no time to experiment.