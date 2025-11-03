Volokhin’s contract, a strange team spirit in Ottawa and history for Schaefer

Have you noticed how the Canadiens have quite a few goalies in the branches?

Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes are upstairs. Jacob Fowler and Kaapo Kahkonen are in Laval. But then there are a good number of prospects all over the world.

Alexis Cournoyer, Arseni Radkov, Yevgeni Volokhin, Mikus Vecvanags, Quentin Miller and Emmett Croteau are all prospects whose rights belong to the Canadiens.

We like the goalie strategy. After all, their development is hard to predict, and it's best to take several chances before hoping to see a guy blossom.

Of course, this means that not all goalies can play in Montreal or Laval at the same time. It takes guys from other leagues.

And that's probably why the Habs shouldn't make too much of the fact that Yevgeni Volokhin, who is the third goaltender drafted in 2023 by the club after Fowler and Miller, will stay in Russia until 2028.

It was announced recently, but it's safe to assume it was signed before November.

#GoHabsGo prospect goaltender Yevgeni Volokhin signs three-year, two-way extension with Spartak until May 31 2028. – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) November 2, 2025

The Russian is only 20 and has had more playing time in the VHL than in the KHL so far this season. He's going to need time to develop – and that's okay.

See you in 2028 to see what's what, then?

Nick Cousins in a state of indifference

On Saturday night, Nick Cousins fought Jayden Struble. Of course, he didn't have much choice in the matter, considering what had happened during the preparatory calendar.

But something special happened afterwards, when he left the match.

His team-mates didn't really care. His club didn't necessarily issue an update on his condition. He just… disappeared for the time being.

Renaud Lavoie (not the first to suggest that Cousins isn't Ottawa's most valued teammate) spoke about it on the radio this morning.

Nick Cousins makes the ill-advised decision to fight Jayden Struble. pic.twitter.com/EAfQNRbPLe – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) November 2, 2025

Weird, isn't it?

It seems that in Montreal, even though the club is younger and less experienced, we wouldn't have seen this. The Canadiens' youngsters are holding their own.

The race for the Calder

If Matthew Schaefer gets about as many points as Ivan Demidov, will he win the Calder? And if he scores more goals, how will that look?

This is a subject that will be the talk of the town for months to come.

Right now, the Islanders defenseman leads the rookies in goals (5) and points (10), which is pretty impressive for an 18-year-old defenseman.

Yesterday, he became the youngest defenseman in history to score two goals in a game. That's no mean feat.

Matthew Schaefer bests the great Bobby Orr in becoming the youngest defenseman in NHL history to log a multi-goal game. pic.twitter.com/ijYkfYAknL – BarDown (@BarDown) November 3, 2025

Lane Hutson has shown that a good passer in a club that makes the playoffs can win the Calder. So Demidov has a chance, if you look at it that way.

But what the Long Island player is doing… Wow.

overtime

– Hard blow for Washington.

Dubois out for an extended period of timehttps://t.co/v5vdLduPiD – RDS (@RDSca) November 3, 2025

– Interesting news.

Corey Wray, former CF Montreal soccer director, becomes Saint Louis sports director https://t.co/gOp6fIEJNY – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) November 3, 2025

– He's a good kid.

Éric Bélanger was full of praise for Ivan Demidov this morning “Reminds me of when I used to play against Pavel Datsyuk or Peter Forsberg.” #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @belly2020 pic.twitter.com/t9UiOxDUyE – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 3, 2025

– Not wrong.

Tyler Glasnow adds to Dodgers dominance. https://t.co/uAG1QBQ0Rd – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 3, 2025

– What do you think?