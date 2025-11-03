Hockey

Top-5: Two late goals in 29 seconds give Islanders victory
Raphael Simard
Last night, there were five games on the bill.

Here are the results and highlights of those five games:

1. Two goals in 29 seconds give Islanders victory

In New York, the Blue Jackets were in town.

Columbus led for much of the game, but late on, it all came crashing down. The Jackets allowed two goals in 29 seconds, and not only did the home team win, but the visitors didn't collect a single point.

Matthew Schaefer was sensational once again, scoring two goals.

He leads the NHL in goals for rookie defensemen with five.

And among all rookie players, all positions combined, he's first in points (tied with Ivan Demidov) with 10.

What a comeback by the Islanders.

Elvis Merzlikins couldn't believe his eyes.

2. Sam Dickinson scores his first NHL goal

The Wings were in San Jose yesterday to take on the young Sharks, who put on a good show.

Late in the game, young defenseman Sam Dickinson picked a good time to score his first NHL goal.

The goal sent the game into overtime.

Overtime decided nothing in the end, so the shootout was necessary.

James van Riemsdyk scored the shootout winner.

Cam Talbot then closed the door.

3. Fifth straight Lightning victory

The Lightning started the season very poorly.

But lately, it's coming back. Yesterday, they faced the Mammoth and won 4-2. It was the fifth straight win for Jon Cooper's team.

Utah had scored the first goal of the game.

But, at 2-2, Jake Guentzel scored the winning goal.

Nice move at the mouth.

In addition to the goal, the American picked up an assist.

On the losing side, Ian Cole played a part in both his team's goals (two assists).

4. Cutter Gauthier continues to shine

The mighty Devils took on the young Ducks yesterday.

Cutter Gauthier took charge with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 victory. He now has 12 points in 10 games.

Since the start of the season, he's been very impressive and is probably the best player on his team.

Another young player dominating in Anaheim is Beckett Sennecke. He also finished the game with a goal and an assist.

Anaheim reminds me a lot of the Habs.

It's the young guys who are dragging the team along. Here, you can see Jackson LaCombe's magnificent pass.

Despite the defeat, Jack Hughes found the back of the net.

His 10th of the season.

5. Finally a Flyers win

Things are really bad in Calgary. After winning their first game of the season, the club has lost 11 of the next 12.

Yesterday, in Philadelphia, they held on for a 2-1 win.

A third win for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring.

The Québécois didn't stop there, however.

He also scored his club's second goal.

Travis Konecny closed the gap late in the third period, but it was too little too late.

Dustin Wolf did well in front of the visitors' net, stopping 17 of 18 shots.


Overtime

– Yamamoto week, indeed.

– Six players collected two points or more yesterday.

– Four NHL games on tap tonight.

