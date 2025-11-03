The time Chantal Machabée stood up to a Habs player in the locker room

Thank god! Society has changed a lot since the '80s. No, I'm not starting my text by alluding to Québécois municipal politics or Donald Trump (I've just come from a weekend in the States for son).

30 or 40 years ago, there was still a culture of intimidation/initiation AND male privilege in professional sports. Especially in hockey..

In the old days, female sports journalists were rare, and before Chantal Machabée, they didn't have access to the Canadiens' locker room after games.

What's more, anyone involved in or around a professional men's hockey team like the Canadiens had to go through a certain initiation rite before earning the respect of others. You had to earn respect the hard way, let's put it that way.

How did Chantal Machabée earn the respect of Canadiens players when she started covering the team on a daily basis? By standing up to Shayne Corson (nude) in the team locker room.

Chantal, now the Canadiens' VP hockey communications, told this story on Saturday on the Télé-Québec program Pour une fois. She was the show's main guest this weekend, interviewed by Élizabeth Rancourt, Steve Bégin, Sébastien Delorme and Maïka Desnoyers.

The full episode is available HERE.

Anyway, Chantal Machabée was in the Habs locker room at the Montreal Forum chatting with Guy Carbonneau and Shayne Corson was walking around Chantal naked, throwing hockey tap balls at her as she laughed.

Chantal finished her interview as if nothing had happened, then looked Shayne Corson in the eye from head to toe – while he was naked, remember – and simply said: “You don't impress me

All the players on the team laughed, and Shayne Corson went to give her a high-five. It ended there, she had just earned Corson's respect.

A few years later, she went to eat at Corson's restaurant… and he offered her the meal on his arm.

Note that Chantal never confirmed that this was Shayne Corson on the Télé-Québec set – describing him only as #27 – but I've heard this anecdote with Corson's name. And Corson, who wore #27, once had a restaurant on Bishop..

As I said at the outset: thank God society has changed since the '80s.

overtime

– Three games this week.

The Habs will play 3 games this week. What will be their record during this stretch? pic.twitter.com/XnahZZkHDV – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 3, 2025

– Habs will practice at 10:30 today.

#Habs will practice at 10:30am ET in Brossard today – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 3, 2025

