Slaf on fire on the powerplay: he can (and should) take advantage tomorrow night

Things are going well for Juraj Slafkovsky lately.

He's one of the Canadiens' good players, and a big part of the team's success on the ice. We're seeing the first half of Slaf… and so much the better.

Because we know he wasn't used to starting his seasons the right way. We used to see him start to get really good in the second half of the calendar, but it's quite the opposite at the moment. Again, this is good news.

Slaf has scored four powerplay goals since the start of the season and is now ranked 2nd in the NHL on the powerplay, along with the likes of Sidney Crosby, Clayton Keller, Chris Kreider, Elias Lindholm, Kirill Kaprizov and Wyatt Johnston.

It's a nice list, we agree.

But that's just what Slaf needs to make the most of tomorrow night, because the Flyers will be in town. Philly ‘s most punished team so far this season in the National League…

The Habs play the Flyers tomorrow, the most penalized team in the NHL (169 PIM) https://t.co/3BWQuQzJms – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 3, 2025

Slaf is becoming even more important in the Canadiens' line-up. And if he can excel on the powerplay, it will only help… especially as he has the players next to him to help him.

He's in the right place at the right time. And the results are there:

Juraj Slafkovský s ďalším gólom, sype mu to. Montreal doma porazil Ottawu 4:3pp. Slafkovský odohral 18:51 min, z toho 2:33 v presilovkách. Ku gólovej strele pridal aj jeden blok, tri hity a jedno neúspešné vhadzovanie a dve minúty za držanie. pic.twitter.com/ED2HOMvQuy – Matej Valkár (@MatejValkar) November 2, 2025

All this to say that Slaf is becoming a fixture on the Canadiens' power play. That's good in a way… because expectations for him have always been high.

The addition of Ivan Demidov on the first wave of the power play must help on certain levels too. But you have to give credit to Slaf, who is helping his club right now in these situations.

And at the risk of repeating myself, he needs to make the most of it tomorrow night as the Habs take on the league's least disciplined team.

Overtime

– He's on fire.

He's got 11 points in his last seven games. Does John Tavares extend his point streak tonight? : @SportsOnPrimeCA https://t.co/93veFI9jrZ pic.twitter.com/v0MdMtB3Mh – NHL (@NHL) November 4, 2025

– Interesting.

Worst puck battle % this season, via InStat: 44% – Florida Panthers

45% – Seattle Kraken

47% – Philadelphia Flyers

47% – Vegas Golden Knights

47% – Anaheim Ducks This season is Sunday morning after Halloweekend for Florida. pic.twitter.com/BOyGscR24D – Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhockey) November 4, 2025

– Nice.

Get ready for a Texas Hockey turf takeover The NHL Stadium Series is coming to AT&T Stadium in 2027! pic.twitter.com/5hRzBgt0Or – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 3, 2025

– Whoa. What do we think?