Slaf on fire on the powerplay: he can (and should) take advantage tomorrow night
Marc-Olivier Cook
Things are going well for Juraj Slafkovsky lately.

He's one of the Canadiens' good players, and a big part of the team's success on the ice. We're seeing the first half of Slaf… and so much the better.

Because we know he wasn't used to starting his seasons the right way. We used to see him start to get really good in the second half of the calendar, but it's quite the opposite at the moment. Again, this is good news.

Slaf has scored four powerplay goals since the start of the season and is now ranked 2nd in the NHL on the powerplay, along with the likes of Sidney Crosby, Clayton Keller, Chris Kreider, Elias Lindholm, Kirill Kaprizov and Wyatt Johnston.

It's a nice list, we agree.

But that's just what Slaf needs to make the most of tomorrow night, because the Flyers will be in town. Philly ‘s most punished team so far this season in the National League…

Slaf is becoming even more important in the Canadiens' line-up. And if he can excel on the powerplay, it will only help… especially as he has the players next to him to help him.

He's in the right place at the right time. And the results are there:

All this to say that Slaf is becoming a fixture on the Canadiens' power play. That's good in a way… because expectations for him have always been high.

The addition of Ivan Demidov on the first wave of the power play must help on certain levels too. But you have to give credit to Slaf, who is helping his club right now in these situations.

And at the risk of repeating myself, he needs to make the most of it tomorrow night as the Habs take on the league's least disciplined team.


