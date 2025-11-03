Baseball

Rockies: Adam Ottavino (active in 2025) in the running to head baseball operations
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Rockies: Adam Ottavino (active in 2025) in the running to head baseball operations
Credit: X

Ahh, the Rockies…

Recently, we learned that the two finalists for the position of baseball operations boss were not going to get the job. The search would have to start all over again?

So clearly, the club is in a bind. And with a week to go before the GMs meet in Vegas, and on the heels of the free agent market opening up, it would still be interesting if the Rockies had… a GM, like.

I know, I know: maybe it's too logical for them.

But here's a name that's just come out of left field: Adam Ottavino. In recent weeks, he's been talking to the club's owners about the position.

He is a former pitcher with the club, from 2012 to 2018.

Ottavino has played with the Cardinals, Yankees, Mets and Red Sox. He played a few games at the start of the 2025 season with the Yankees, which was a few months ago.

I'm sure I'm not the only one wondering whether a player who pitched in 2025 can be named president of baseball operations… in 2025.

I understand that he has the profile for the job, and I understand that he learned Spanish to better understand certain players. But it seems to me that running a club like this takes a bit of experience, doesn't it?

Especially since the Rockies are a big job. Just managing the salary situation around Kris Bryant's contract is going to take a miracle.

PMLB
  • The Blue Jays were listened to in droves.

  • It's parade day in L.A.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!