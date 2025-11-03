Rockies: Adam Ottavino (active in 2025) in the running to head baseball operations

Ahh, the Rockies…

Recently, we learned that the two finalists for the position of baseball operations boss were not going to get the job. The search would have to start all over again?

News: Rockies finalists Amiel Sawdaye and Matt Forman are both out of the running for the head of baseball operations job in Colorado. Story here: https://t.co/orbThgViGH – Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) November 3, 2025

So clearly, the club is in a bind. And with a week to go before the GMs meet in Vegas, and on the heels of the free agent market opening up, it would still be interesting if the Rockies had… a GM, like.

I know, I know: maybe it's too logical for them.

But here's a name that's just come out of left field: Adam Ottavino. In recent weeks, he's been talking to the club's owners about the position.

He is a former pitcher with the club, from 2012 to 2018.

Source: Adam Ottavino has spoken with Rockies owner Dick Monfort about the team's head of baseball operations opening. Ottavino, a Northeastern alum who turns 40 this month, pitched in the majors as recently as April with the Yankees. He spent 2012-18 with the Rockies. – Tim Healey (@timbhealey) November 3, 2025

Ottavino has played with the Cardinals, Yankees, Mets and Red Sox. He played a few games at the start of the 2025 season with the Yankees, which was a few months ago.

I'm sure I'm not the only one wondering whether a player who pitched in 2025 can be named president of baseball operations… in 2025.

I understand that he has the profile for the job, and I understand that he learned Spanish to better understand certain players. But it seems to me that running a club like this takes a bit of experience, doesn't it?

Especially since the Rockies are a big job. Just managing the salary situation around Kris Bryant's contract is going to take a miracle.

Kris Bryant Still Bothered By Back Pain, Not Considering Retirement https://t.co/IYp2E5Ksip pic.twitter.com/dRaOn0fucC – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 1, 2025

