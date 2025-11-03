Pavel Zacha would accept a deal in Montreal

Is the Canadiens a perfect team? No. It's off to a good start, but nothing's perfect.

With such a hole in the middle (with all due respect to the work of players like Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook, who are off to a good start), we don't know if it can last.

In the long term, it's important.

That's why Kent Hughes, who wasn't able to get big reinforcements at center this summer as he would have liked, is still on the case.

And quite rightly so.

Among the names that have been circulating and will inevitably continue to do so is that of Pavel Zacha. The Bruins player could well be leaving Boston soon.

And Nicolas Cloutier, who spoke to TVA Sports on the subject, provided some details.

The last time the Habs and Bruins traded players, Lucien Bouchard resigned as Premier of Quebec and Apple launched the iPod. Can Kent Hughes pull a rabbit out of his hat? My column for Le Journal https://t.co/m2kaKexxia – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 3, 2025

What he's saying is that he's not sure the Bruins will trade Zacha, whom David Pastrnak likes. But if that happens, Montreal is clearly a possibility.

Why? Because the Habs need help at center, because Kent Hughes is his former agent… and because the player wouldn't say no to such a deal.

Trusted NHL sources assure us that Montreal is not on the list of teams to which Zacha would refuse to be traded, quite the contrary. – Nicolas Cloutier

Quite the contrary? Hmm…

At $4.75 million a year until 2027, when he becomes a free agent, the 28-year-old would fit into the Habs' plan. And next summer, the Czech could be in line for a contract extension.

Zacha has 12 points in 14 games this season, including two goals. He's 6'4 and shoots from the left.

Of course, there's no guarantee that the Bruins would want to send Zacha to Montreal. If several offers are on the table, sending him somewhere other than a big rival might make more sense in the event of a transaction.

But we'll have to wait and see, because despite the Habs' interest and the fact that Zacha wouldn't say no to the Habs, there's nothing to say that this will become a serious matter.

Stay tuned.

