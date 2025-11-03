Baseball

MLB en bref : Walt Weiss, gérant des Braves | Gabe Kapler, DG des Marlins
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Walt Weiss, gérant des Braves

Il reste à savoir qui dirigera les Padres et les Rockies.

Gabe Kapler, DG des Marlins

On l'a surtout connu comme gérant à Philly ou San Francisco.

Des options de sortie

Plusieurs joueurs en profitent : Ha-Seong Kim, Cody Bellinger, Edwin Diaz, Robert Suarez, Alex Bregman et Pete Alonso.

Et Wandy Peralta n'en profite pas, lui.

Shohei Ohtani veut une troisième bague

Il pense déjà à ça.

Autre chance au Temple

Le bulletin contemporain pourrait faire entrer des grands joueurs.

Tomber en amour avec Toronto

Les séries ont eu cet effet-là pour bien des gens.

