MLB en bref : Walt Weiss, gérant des Braves | Gabe Kapler, DG des Marlins

Il reste à savoir qui dirigera les Padres et les Rockies.

The Atlanta Braves are hiring Walt Weiss as manager. Weiss, 61, has been the Braves' bench coach since the 2018 season and previously managed Colorado for four years.

On l'a surtout connu comme gérant à Philly ou San Francisco.

The Marlins have promoted Gape Kapler to general manager.

Plusieurs joueurs en profitent : Ha-Seong Kim, Cody Bellinger, Edwin Diaz, Robert Suarez, Alex Bregman et Pete Alonso.

Other opt-outs so far: Cody Bellinger with the Yankees, Edwin Díaz with the Mets and Robert Suarez with the Padres. Like Alex Bregman's opt-out, all of them were expected. A few more big option decisions left to be made coming up. On the news were @JonHeyman and @Ken_Rosenthal .

Et Wandy Peralta n'en profite pas, lui.

Wandy Peralta Will Not Opt Out Of Padres Deal

Il pense déjà à ça.

Shohei Ohtani, via Will Ireton: “I'm already thinking about the third time we're going to do this.”

Le bulletin contemporain pourrait faire entrer des grands joueurs.

The Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot features eight candidates for consideration in the Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Results will be announced at 7:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 7:

