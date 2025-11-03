Michael King: a return to the Yankees is more than possible

Now that the World Series is behind us, the free agent market is already upon us, officially opening on Thursday.

And one of the interesting players who will be showcased is certainly San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King, who has declined his mutual option with the team for the 2026 season, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

King is expected to sign a three-year pact worth around $75 million, and a meeting with the New York Yankees is in the cards, with both parties having signified their mutual interest. King had joined the Padres prior to the 2024 season, arriving in San Diego as the centerpiece of the trade that sent Juan Soto to the Bombardiers.

Michael King has officially opted out of his side of the mutual option and will become a free agent. King has previously indicated he's open to returning to the Bronx. The Yankees would “welcome” a reunion with King, per Bryan Hoch. pic.twitter.com/CBQsx9ubSO – tyo (@theyanksonly) November 2, 2025

In addition to the Yankees, the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox would be potential landing spots for King.

The 30-year-old reached the 30-start mark for the first time in his career in 2024, when he maintained a 2.95 earned-run average and retired 201 batters on strikes in 173 and two-thirds innings pitched.

Then, the 2025 campaign got off to a flying start for King, who posted a 2.59 earned-run average in his first ten starts of the season before landing on the injured list due to a thoracic nerve problem and a knee injury.

He then made five starts in the second half of the season and experienced his share of troubles, as evidenced by his 3.44 ERA. King then pitched just one inning in the playoffs, retiring three batters on strikes and allowing just one hit.

It remains to be seen whether the Yankees will be able to prevent their rivals from snaring him and bring him back into their ranks.

This content was created with the help of AI.