Michael Hage played wing in his last NCAA game

When people think of Michael Hage, they mostly think of him as the future second center for the Montreal Canadiens.

He's got what it takes to fill that role: Hage has a nice offensive touch to his game, he's got good size, he's creative with his hands, he's got good vision…

But Hage isn't the best in the face-off circle. And in his team's last game, the Habs prospect wasn't used at center as he has been since the start of the season: instead, he was moved to the wing of his team's first line.

Hage posted a 47% efficiency rate in the face-off circle in 25-26, and that's not exceptional by any means.

In 24-25, he finished his team's season with a 46% efficiency rate in the face-off circle. He hasn't necessarily improved, so… and it's interesting to see that he played a different position in his last game.

We know him as a center, after all. But maybe that can change over time…

Hebdo CHs: Michael Hage ruled out as center https://t.co/caZNU7UTfm – Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) November 3, 2025

We know that the Canadiens have great faith in him. And we also know that the Canadiens need to find a guy who can play center on the 2nd line for the long term in Montreal.

Does the fact that Hage played wing in his last college game mean he'll never be able to fill that role? No, not necessarily.

A player's effectiveness in the face-off circle needs to be worked on… and Hage is still young too. Because it's true that we know what interesting qualities he has as a center because he's capable of doing a lot of things with the puck.

All in all, it's cool to see him touch other aspects of the game by playing on the wing. Things are going well for him this season (15 points, including 6 goals, in 10 games) and he's proving that he can make the jump to the pros at the end of the current NCAA season.

It remains to be seen whether he'll play wing or center, though.

And if he does play wing in the NHL, the Habs will have to find another solution to Montreal's notorious second-center problem…

Overtime

– With good reason.

Noah Dobson… big Mike Matheson guy. Noah Dobson… big Mike Matheson guy. #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/svCK6ppfO7 – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 3, 2025

– Oops.

Tough start for Nikolaj Ehlers in Carolina, still hasn't found the back of the net, just 4 pts in 11 games on the season. #CarolinaCulture – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 3, 2025

– Hehe.

Cole Caufield is growing in the Movember mustache slowwwwww and steady (H/t @HabsInHighHeels & via @CanadiensMTL) pic.twitter.com/VRSffA5z7a – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 3, 2025

– News in the MLB.