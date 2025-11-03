Martin St-Louis calls Alexandre Carrier a warrior (and rightly so)

It will soon be a year since Alexandre Carrier joined the Canadiens organization.

Kent Hughes picked him up from Nashville in December 2024 (on the 18th) in a deal that sent Justin Barron to the Predators, and so far, it's been a good move.

In fact, it's an excellent move on the part of the Montreal GM.

Carrier immediately added stability to the right side of the Habs defense… but he also greatly improved the right side of the defense. We're talking about a guy who can be used at any time during a game because he's responsible on the ice.

And with the departure of David Savard, we've seen him take on an even more important role since the start of the season. Martin St-Louis praised him today, calling him a “warrior”… and saying it's contagious, seeing the Québécois sacrifice himself for the team by blocking shots.

“He's a warrior, it's contagious.” Martin St-Louis had kind words for Alexandre Carrier, who leads the team in blocked shots. pic.twitter.com/PTwroZ9ML9 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 3, 2025

The Habs pilot is right.

Carrier leads the club in blocked shots (32) and also ranks 5th in the NHL in that regard. Only Brayden McNabb (36), Darnell Nurse (35), Andrew Peeke (33) and Thomas Harley (33) have more than him.

Ah… and it's also interesting to see that Mike Matheson is also among the league's leaders, sitting at 10th.

Maybe it's the Alexandre Carrier effect:

When you see one of your teammates giving it his all and doing everything to block shots, it's inspiring.

And right now, that's what Carrier is able to bring to the Canadiens' lineup. We don't often talk about him because he's not a flashy player and because he'll never win the Norris Trophy, but he deserves some credit because he plays such an important role in the club's success in his own way.

Martin St-Louis has done well to give him the credit he deserves. And it's here, too, that we understand just how much the defender is appreciated within the organization. We probably wouldn't have had the same results with Justin Barron, who still seems to be looking for himself in Nashville…

