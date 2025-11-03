Last year, after winning the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers felt the need to lash out at their rivals, the New York Yankees, for no apparent reason.

This year, the California outfit is reveling in the negative comments directed at them after winning their second consecutive Fall Classic title, having heard a ton of criticism since their Game Seven victory over the Toronto Blue Jays last Saturday.

One of these came from the mouth of former MLB catcher and Sportsnet Blue Jays game analyst Caleb Joseph, who declared after the final game that, in his opinion, “the best team didn't win that series”.

A day after his team's triumph, Dodgers utility player Kiké Hernandez took aim at Joseph via his social networks.

I'M SO GLAD THE BEST TEAM DIDN'T WIN!!!

Kiké Hernández enjoying himself on IG “I'm so happy the better team didn't win” pic.twitter.com/tSZaciPZbm – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 2, 2025

In addition, Hernandez accompanied his comments with a series of photos of himself holding the Commissioner's Trophy, including one with future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.

The Dodgers couldn't care less about outside critics, as they have another World Series title to celebrate, one they've certainly earned, especially in games six and seven, no matter what Joseph thinks.

Starting with the main man himself, Hernandez, who played his part in the Dodgers' victory. Although he struggled a bit with his bat during the World Series, he had posted a .306 batting average in the team's playoffs before that, and his defense was crucial for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers will celebrate their third title in six years at a parade today (Monday), without worrying for a second about the critics.

This content was created with the help of AI.