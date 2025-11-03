“If you can’t beat them, join them”

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added pieces to the puzzle in recent years in an effort to build the powerful team it has become.

And among those additions are starting pitchers Tyler Glasnow, who arrived in California in 2024, and Blake Snell, who joined the team in 2025. Although he didn't make the playoffs last year due to injury, Glasnow now has two World Series titles, while Snell has just won his first.

And as the two protagonists celebrated in the Dodgers locker room at Rogers Centre on Saturday night, Glasnow launched a snarky retort about players who lost to the Dodgers in a previous Fall Classic, all the while giving Snell a high five.

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, baby!

You could say that's kind of what Glasnow and Snell did, since they were both members of the 2020 Tampa Bay Rays team that lost to the Dodgers in the World Series. So the two ended up winning a title together later on the team that beat them at the time.

For many baseball fans, the limitless-spending Los Angeles Dodgers are bad for MLB. Some have even called Glasnow shameless, suggesting that this mentality is a cause of Major League Baseball's supposed problems.

But let's take just the two aforementioned players as examples. If the Rays had paid them according to their talent, the Dodgers wouldn't have been able to get their hands on them. You might say that this was not possible for Tampa Bay. I'll grant you that.

But what about Freddie Freeman with the Atlanta Braves and Mookie Betts with the Boston Red Sox, two teams that won't make anyone cry with their financial resources?

Sure, Glasnow wasn't entirely serious when he made that statement, but it makes perfect sense for players to be attracted to the Dodgers, who have won back-to-back World Series titles and will be among the favorites again next season, and who don't skimp on a few bucks.

And it's not as if the Dodgers are unbeatable, with the Toronto Blue Jays one detail away from changing the narrative.

It's up to the other Manfred Circuit teams to adjust.

This content was created with the help of AI.