Golden Glove: Ty France is the only Blue Jays winner

The Blue Jays had several guys nominated to win a Gold Glove. But in the end, the club didn't win much.

In fact, only Ty France, who wasn't in town very long and didn't play much defensively due to the presence of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base, is the club's only winner.

Give it up for your 2025 AL @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Winners! pic.twitter.com/q9q63aizom – MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2025

That's amazing, considering how good a defensive team the Blue Jays are.

So by necessity, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been beaten, but he's not the only one. Alejandro Kirk, Andres Gimenez and Ernie Clement (at third base and as a utility player) also went down.

It's not representative of the club's good defensive play all season, but every position only has one winner. And anyway, today, the Blue Jays guys must not care.

Note that the Royals and Red Sox have two winners each. Steven Kwan, meanwhile, won a fourth title in as many years in the MLB. He plays left-handed.

In the Nationals, the Cubs have three winners and the Giants two. We note that Ke'Bryan Hayes also won even though he played for two clubs – just like Ty France with the Blue Jays and Twins.

Hayes started the year in Pittsburgh and is now in Cincinnati.

Presenting the @RawlingsSports NL Gold Glove winners for 2025! pic.twitter.com/7mFSRp8BCa – MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.