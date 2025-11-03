“Ça sent la.. a new advert (in French) for Nick Suzuki

For the past few years, Nick Suzuki has been trying to learn French. We know it's an important element in the city… and to see him trying to learn it shows that the captain wants to make an effort to integrate into the city.

That's already a big improvement over some of the guys before him, you know.

We saw Suzuki give an interview in French to Félix Séguin before the start of the season… and since the start of the day, we've been treated to another clip of the captain expressing himself in the language of Molière.

This time, it's as part of an advert for Tim Hortons, in which the captain says the chain's new menu smells like…

Then he retracts his statement, saying that it smells more like “caramel”. No, it doesn't smell like the Cup (yet?).

It's worth remembering that this isn't the first time Suzuki has been featured in an ad for the chain: last year, he revealed that he wanted to be traded… before clarifying that he only wanted to change his order.

Chantal Machabée was also featured in that ad, which is not the case this year.

Obviously, it's easier for players to dare to speak in French via a commercial, since they often have a script ready in advance and can practice. It's much more obvious than answering media questions in French, let's say (especially in view of the fact that the guys don't want their words to be misinterpreted).

But Suzuki, who continues to make efforts to integrate himself into Québécois culture, is once again featured in a commercial in which he is seen speaking in French.

And clearly, the Canadiens are a hot seller these days, because the captain isn't the only player featured in ads these days.

