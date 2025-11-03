Brendan Gallagher and Joe Veleno change lines

At practice this morning, there wasn't much at stake.

I say that because the club has 18 healthy skaters, so we shouldn't have expected anything extra on the ice. Barring an eventual recall, that's the reality of the club right now.

Yes, we're keeping an eye on the goaltending situation, but there's not too much chaos in town at the moment, let's say.

Kapanen forwards Cole and Slaf comes in to protect him. Caufield (playing goalie) then gets pecked by Demidov. The guys are having fun pic.twitter.com/V58Qn7PTJX – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 3, 2025

But just because the Canadiens don't have any new ingredients for their fruit salad doesn't mean the chef can't stir it up a bit, regardless.

And this morning, he did.

Looking at the offensive trios, there's one change from Saturday's game against the Senators at the Bell Centre.

And that is? Brendan Gallagher and Joe Veleno have switched places.

Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky

Newhook – Kapanen – Demidov

Bolduc – Dach – Gallagher

Anderson – Evans – Veleno

Did Martin St-Louis want to punish someone? Are we talking about an idea to add energy to the Bolduc and Dach line, two guys who want to give more?

Who knows.

We also don't know if these trios will hold up for tomorrow's game (possibly), when the Flyers come to town. We should have more answers tomorrow.

But Bolduc and Gally together, we know it can work.

overtime

– Nice.

The last 2 players on the ice having fun after practice: Lane Hutson (no surprise) and Zachary Bolduc. Still under the supervision of Adam Nicholas.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hutson #Bolduc pic.twitter.com/J28Iug7SWN – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 3, 2025

– Interesting.

For extra time, Martin St-Louis has been working what appears to be the 5-on-3 powerplay unit. It consists of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Suzuki #Caufield #Demidov pic.twitter.com/KuMnGNSt7K – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 3, 2025

– Indeed.

A trap lies in wait for the Habs. https://t.co/YQwfR9osqM – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 3, 2025

– Of note.

William Nylander says he's good to go tonight pic.twitter.com/evIpWiKDZP – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 3, 2025

