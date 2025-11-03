Hockey

Brendan Gallagher and Joe Veleno change lines
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
At practice this morning, there wasn't much at stake.

I say that because the club has 18 healthy skaters, so we shouldn't have expected anything extra on the ice. Barring an eventual recall, that's the reality of the club right now.

Yes, we're keeping an eye on the goaltending situation, but there's not too much chaos in town at the moment, let's say.

But just because the Canadiens don't have any new ingredients for their fruit salad doesn't mean the chef can't stir it up a bit, regardless.

And this morning, he did.

Looking at the offensive trios, there's one change from Saturday's game against the Senators at the Bell Centre.

And that is? Brendan Gallagher and Joe Veleno have switched places.

Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky
Newhook – Kapanen – Demidov
Bolduc – Dach – Gallagher
Anderson – Evans – Veleno

Did Martin St-Louis want to punish someone? Are we talking about an idea to add energy to the Bolduc and Dach line, two guys who want to give more?

Who knows.

We also don't know if these trios will hold up for tomorrow's game (possibly), when the Flyers come to town. We should have more answers tomorrow.

But Bolduc and Gally together, we know it can work.


