American MVP: George Springer overlooked among finalists

The 2025 MLB season is now officially over. The Dodgers got the better of the Blue Jays in the World Series… and now we'll have to wait several months before we see baseball in North America again.

At least there's the World Baseball Classic next March. So we won't have to wait as long to see some highly competitive baseball.

That said, the end of the season also means individual honours. And today, MLB announced the finalists for each of the major honours, in both the American and National leagues.

In the Blue Jays' case, George Springer, who had quite a season, was a candidate to be among the finalists for the MVP award.

But in the end, it wasn't to be: instead, it was Jose Ramirez who joined Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh as finalists.

Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Jose Ramirez are the finalists for AL MVP! pic.twitter.com/VPetoa9LFn – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 3, 2025

In reality, we agree that no matter what, the real race will be between Judge and Raleigh. But even so, it's a shame for Springer not to see him among the finalists, despite his strong campaign.

Remember, though, that the votes were submitted before the start of the series. Perhaps if it had been done after the playoffs, Springer would have gotten a little more love.

That said, the Jays will still have the opportunity to win an individual honour: unsurprisingly, John Schneider is one of the finalists for Manager of the Year in the American League.

And while Stephen Vogt and Dan Wilson have done some fine things, it's hard not to see Schneider as the clear favorite.

The 2025 @officialBBWAA MLB award finalists have been announced pic.twitter.com/StaTcQfXMo – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 4, 2025

As for the other individual honors, there were no real surprises among the finalists. And when you look at the races, you'd expect them to be pretty easy to predict… apart from the American's MVP.

Who will it be, Aaron Judge or Cal Raleigh? This will undoubtedly be the race to watch.

